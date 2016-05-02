2016 NFL Draft: Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Vikings among big winners

The Jaguars are pretty good on offense, and I think they really strengthened themselves on defense with the selections of Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack. If Jack is even 90 percent healthy, he has a chance to be the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Jaguars also picked Maryland DE Yannick Ngakoue (who was tied for second in FBS in sacks in 2015) and Montana LB Tyrone Holmes (who led the FCS with 18 sacks in 2015). The Jaguars needed these types of players and didn't get out of line in selecting them. The Cleveland Browns moved back in the draft enough to accumulate 14 draft picks -- the most of any team -- and got plenty of value with most of them. Yes, they could have had Carson Wentz at quarterback had they just sat tight with the No. 2 overall pick, but the alternative was the chance to help the club in many more ways.

Receiver Corey Coleman and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah should make immediate impacts, while outside linebacker Joe Schobert could develop into one of the draft's true steals on the defensive side of the ball. Anytime a team can draft two top-five talents while addressing needs, that's the absolute best outcome. The Jaguars accomplished that in selecting CB Jalen Ramsey in the first round and LB Myles Jack in the second.

In Rounds 3 through 7, the team picked up a plethora of players to beef up the pass rush. Third- and fourth-round picks Yannick Ngakoue and Sheldon Day will help with the pass rush immensely. This defense just got a lot better over the weekend. The Titans picked up an extra first-round pick next year. They also picked up three to four starters for this year.

Jack Conklin will start at right tackle. Kevin Dodd will be an immediate help in the pass rush. Austin Johnson has starter ability at nose tackle. And I believe Derrick Henry will beat out DeMarco Murray at some point in the coming season to start at running back. The Jaguars upgraded their defense significantly by landing a pair of top-five prospects in Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack. Those two will add tremendous athleticism and speed to the defense. The Jags also fortified their front line to have a deeper and more athletic rotation, which should translate to getting more sacks.