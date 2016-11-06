2016 Mexico Game in Mexico City

Prohibited Items in Estadio Azteca

The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

- Alcohol (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

- Fireworks

- Animals (except assistive animals)

- Frisbees

- Banners (any object that obstructs the view of others)

- Laser lights and pointers

- Beach balls

- Mace/ pepper spray

- Beverage (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

- Motorized scooters and skateboards

- Camcorders

- Noisemakers and horns

- Containers of any type:

- Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind

- Aerosol cans

- Selfie sticks

- Coolers (of any size)

- Strollers

- Bottles

- Tripods

- Drones

- Umbrellas

- Food (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

- Weapons, knives, explosives and firearms

- Footballs

- Whistles