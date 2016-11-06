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2016 Mexico Game in Mexico City

Published: Nov 06, 2016 at 04:35 PM

Mexico Game presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte

Date: Monday, Nov. 21
Time: Gates open at 4:30PM; Kickoff at 7:30PM*
Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Tickets: SOLD OUT!
Fans in Mexico: Tune into Televisa -- Canal 5 to watch LIVE!
Fans in the US: Tune into ESPN to watch LIVE!

*All times local

GameDay Fan Fiesta:
Arrive early to the game to enjoy GameDay Fan Fiesta, open from 4:30PM-6:30PM to ALL fans with a ticket to the game! GameDay Fan Fiesta will feature the Vince Lombardi Trophy, interactive games and sponsor activities, NFL merchandise, photo opportunities, food trucks, live music and more!

ATTRACTIONS

FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required

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CDMX
Remember your trip to Mexico City by taking a photo with the famous "CDMX" letters.

Mexico Game Fan Favorite Photo Frames
Giant frames offer fans fun photo opportunities to capture memories with friends and family.

EAST PLAZA ONLY
Band Bronson
Listen to Mexico City favorite, Band Bronson, perform live!

Fair Catch FMP
Test your quarterback skills by throwing into nets at different distances.

NFL Game Pass FMP
A behind-the-scenes look at NFL Game Pass. Your chance to use green screens to put yourself into the game! Don't miss your chance to play the newest NFL Madden game at available booths.

NFL Training Camp FMP
Stop by Training Camp to race through a series of obstacles and train like the pros!

The Vince Lombardi Trophy FMP
Take a photo with the most prestigious trophy in sports!

WEST PLAZA ONLY
Bud Light FMP
Your stop for fun prizes and NFL photo opportunities!

SAP FMP
Experience a virtual football pool contest and fun photo booth with surprise giveaways!

FOOD

RETAIL

EAST PLAZA ONLY
NFL Click and Collect
Pick up pre-ordered merchandise at our Click and Collect location in the East Plaza.

NFL Shop at Mexico Game - Nike Team Store
Gear up with your favorite Nike merchandise and see a living art exhibit while you listen to live music.

Nike Personalized Jersey
Dress like a pro in your personalized NFL jersey by Nike.
*Available for purchase by the first ~500 fans

WEST PLAZA ONLY
NFL Shop at Mexico Game by Liverpool
Enjoy DJs performing while you shop for your favorite NFL gear.

SECURITY

SCREENING PROCEDURES FOR SPECTATORS

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite fan entry into stadiums, the NFL limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into stadiums. Visit www.nfl.com/allclear for more details.

Security screening at Estadio Azteca will be significantly heightened for the Mexico Game presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte. All items carried by spectators will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the stadium. Consistent with all NFL games, the NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag, but if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" OR
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), AND
  • Small clutch bags, 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.
  • An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses or bags larger than 4.5" x 6.5", coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/draw string bags that are not clear or exceed 12" x 6" x 12", luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags, and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

Prohibited Items in Estadio Azteca
The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.
- Alcohol (unless purchased at an NFL venue)
- Fireworks
- Animals (except assistive animals)
- Frisbees
- Banners (any object that obstructs the view of others)
- Laser lights and pointers
- Beach balls
- Mace/ pepper spray
- Beverage (unless purchased at an NFL venue)
- Motorized scooters and skateboards
- Camcorders
- Noisemakers and horns
- Containers of any type:
- Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind
- Aerosol cans
- Selfie sticks
- Coolers (of any size)
- Strollers
- Bottles
- Tripods
- Drones
- Umbrellas
- Food (unless purchased at an NFL venue)
- Weapons, knives, explosives and firearms
- Footballs
- Whistles

Note: Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into the stadium will be the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Estadio Azteca or the Mexico City Police Department (Secretaria De Seguridad Publica). We urge spectators to secure these items in vehicles or their hotel rooms. The NFL, Estadio Azteca and the Mexico City Police Department (Secretaria De Seguridad Publica) will not store prohibited or excluded items for spectators.

Cameras and Binoculars -- Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches (6") long will be permitted. Again, camcorders will be prohibited. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

*Items purchased after passing through security on gameday will be allowed into Estadio Azteca.

The cooperation, patience and understanding of spectators are greatly appreciated by the National Football League, Estadio Azteca and the Mexico City Police Department (Secretaria De Seguridad Publica).

SECURITY SCREENING ON GAMEDAY BEGINS AT 4:30PM.
PLEASE COME EARLY TO AVOID DELAYS AND SPEED THE ENTRANCE OF ALL SPECTATORS.

TRANSPORTATION

Parking is limited at Estadio Azteca, so fans are encouraged to use remote parking lots.

STAY CONNECTED

For exclusive access to all of the NFL fan events in Mexico, register for Fan Mobile Pass by visiting NFL.com/Mexico/FanMobilePass.

Follow @NFLMX on Twitter and Instagram and the NFL on Facebook.

Tag your posts and photos with #MiPartidoMiNFL.

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