2015 playoff scenarios for Week 16

2015 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR WEEK 16
AFC
CLINCHED:
New England - AFC East and a first-round bye
Cincinnati - AFC North
Kansas City - playoff berth
CINCINNATI BENGALS (at Denver, Monday)
Cincinnati clinched AFC North division with Pittsburgh loss to Baltimore
Cincinnati clinches a first-round bye with:
1) CIN win or tie
DENVER BRONCOS (vs. Cincinnati, Monday)
Denver clinches a playoff spot with:
1) DEN win OR tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (at Tennessee, Sunday)
Houston clinches AFC South division with:
1) HOU win + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over IND
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (vs. Cleveland, Sunday)
Kansas City clinched playoff spot with win over Cleveland, Pittsburgh loss to Baltimore
NFC
CLINCHED:
Carolina - NFC South and a first-round bye
Arizona - NFC West and a first-round bye
Green Bay - playoff berth
Seattle - playoff berth
Washington - NFC East
Minnesota - playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (vs. Green Bay, Sunday)