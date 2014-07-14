2014 NFL training camp reporting dates and locations

NFL training camp is nearly upon us. When and where will your team begin its journey to a Super Bowl? Look below.
AFC
Baltimore; Under Armour Performance Center; Owings Mills, MD; 7/16 (rookies); 7/23 (veterans)
Buffalo; St. John Fisher College; Pittsford, NY; 7/16; 7/19
Cincinnati; Paul Brown Stadium; Cincinnati, OH; 7/21; 7/23
Houston; Houston Methodist Training Center; Houston, TX; 7/21; 7/25
Indianapolis; Anderson University; Anderson, IN; 7/23; 7/23
Jacksonville; Florida Blue Health & Wellness Practice Fields; Jacksonville, FL; 7/21; 7/24
Kansas City; Missouri Western State University; St. Joseph, MO; 7/20; 7/23
Miami; Doctors Hospital Training Facility; Davie, FL; 7/24; 7/24
New England; Gillette Stadium; Foxboro, MA; 7/20; 7/23
Oakland; Napa Valley Marriott; Napa, CA; 7/24; 7/24
Pittsburgh; Saint Vincent College; Latrobe, PA; 7/25; 7/25
Tennessee; Saint Thomas Sports Park; Nashville, TN; 7/25; 7/25
NFC
Arizona; University of Phoenix Stadium; Glendale, AZ; 7/22 (rookies); 7/25 (veterans)
Carolina; Wofford College Spartanburg, SC; 7/24; 7/24
Chicago; Olivet Nazarene University; Bourbonnais, IL; 7/24; 7/24
Dallas; City of Oxnard Fields; Oxnard, CA; 7/23; 7/23
Green Bay; St. Norbert College; Green Bay, WI; 7/25; 7/25
Minnesota; Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, MN; 7/24; 7/24
New Orleans; The Greenbrier; White Sulpher Springs, WV; 7/20; 7/24
Philadelphia; NovaCare Complex; Philadelphia, PA; 7/25; 7/25
San Francisco; SAP Performance Facility; Santa Clara, CA; 7/16; 7/23
Seattle; Virginia Mason Athletic Center; Renton, WA; 7/24; 7/24
Tampa Bay; One Buccaneer Place; Tampa, FL; 7/21; 7/24
Washington; Bon Secours Training Center; Richmond, VA; 7/23; 7/23
