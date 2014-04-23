Around the League

Presented By

2014 NFL Schedule: Teams with an uphill battle

Published: Apr 23, 2014 at 12:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We knew the opponents for every NFL team way back in January. Every opponent is determined by a strict, simple formula, so it's hard to say any team was unfairly treated when it comes to determining what teams they face.

Six games are against division opponents, and eight more are based on a simple rotation of out-of-division games. The final two games are against conference teams that finished in the same position. So a first-place team like the New England Patriots face other first-place teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals.

Some teams can be slighted when it comes to how the schedule is laid out. No one wants to go on the road for three straight games. Coaches want to avoid as many short weeks as possible. Teams love to have their bye week in the middle of the season, and they would rather not bunch all their difficult games together.

With that in mind, let's look at a few teams that might feel they got the short end of the stick.

Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the first things I look for in the schedule: Teams that have to go on the road for three straight weeks. Tampa has a stretch where they go to Atlanta, Pittsburgh and New Orleans between Weeks 3 to 5. That's a recipe for a slow start to the season unless the Buccaneers can sweep their two home games to start 2014 against St. Louis and Carolina.

The Bengals embark on a three-game road trip starting in Week 11 that goes through New Orleans, Houston and Tampa Bay. It's not a brutal swing, but it's part of a trend for the whole season. Many of their toughest games (New England, Indianapolis and New Orleans) are on the road. Cincinnati's season also ends on a tough note, with a Monday night game against Denver, and then a short week before heading to Pittsburgh.

St. Louis Rams

The Rams have the toughest schedule in the league on paper. Like the Bengals and Buccaneers, they have a three-game road trip. That's part of an eight game stretch where they play seven playoff teams from a year ago. The only exception: a tough road tilt in Arizona. St. Louis is going to have to be a lot better just to win seven games again. Then again, the Rams aren't alone with tough schedules ...

Both western divisions

The NFC West is just brutal. The Cardinals, like the Rams, have four games against Seattle and San Francisco. The AFC West also has to face the NFC West out of conference, setting up a very challenging schedule for Denver, Oakland, San Diego and Kansas City.

The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs last year. That means Oakland's schedule is absolutely loaded with matchups against playoff teams from a year ago. Now the entire AFC West will beat up on each other while having to solve the difficult defenses of the NFC West. The Raiders have a tough slate.

Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL usually tries to help out teams coming off poor seasons with easier games. It's a philosophy that goes back decades: Many losing teams face each other in the first three weeks of the season. The Titans and Jaguars don't have brutal overall schedules, but their toughest stretches come in the season's first month.

Both teams start with three road games in four weeks. The Titans face three playoff teams from a year ago, all on the road, in that stretch. The Jaguars' only home game in the first four weeks comes against the defending division champion Indianapolis Colts. There is room for upward movement in the AFC South, but both teams have an uphill climb in September.

Minnesota Vikings

Starting in St. Louis isn't too bad. Facing the Patriots, Saints and Packers in the first five weeks of the season is rough. Minnesota has to go to the Superdome early and they go to Lambeau Field on a short week to face the Packers on a Thursday night game. We also think that the NFC North will experience a return to form this season. Three teams have quarterbacks. The Vikings don't.

The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.