2014 NFL schedule: Revenge games

The NFC North is brimming with blood feuds. Cast off by the Bears, Peppers has landed in Green Bay as the pass-rushing foil for Clay Matthews. Those two will make it their mission to batter Jay Cutler in Weeks 4 and 10, but Chicago has a new quarterback killer of its own in Jared Allen. The former Vikings All-Pro gives the Bears a disruptive complement alongside Lamarr Houston, and we'd imagine Allen is more than a tad motivated to show Minnesota that his tank is far from empty.