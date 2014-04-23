Around the League

Presented By

2014 NFL schedule: Revenge games

Published: Apr 23, 2014 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

"It is impossible to suffer without making someone pay for it," wrote Friedrich Nietzsche.

Revenge isn't among our higher qualities, but the desire to get even is a key ingredient to the NFL season.

With the league's official schedule now in hand, there's no more guessing about the dates, times and locations of this season's meatiest, hate-fueled affairs.

Without further ado, let's dig into the top revenge games of 2014:

Peyton Manning vs. Seahawks

How many times has Manning tumbled into deep, darkened thoughts over the embarrassing events of February's Super Bowl? In preventing Peyton from winning a second title, the Seahawks did more than simply outwit the Broncos quarterback. Richard Sherman and friends reduced Denver's record-setting offense to a neutered, broken beast. Manning admits he hasn't even watched the game film -- can you blame him? The chance for revenge comes in Week 3.

Darrelle Revis vs. Jets

Revis teaming up with Bill Belichick? It hardly seems fair. Especially if you're Rex Ryan, now forced to pit his Jets -- in Weeks 6 and 16 -- against the finest defender in franchise history. Garbed in red, white and blue, Revis will be anxious to show Gang Green that he's more than worth the $12 million pricetag. He faced the Jets as a member of the Bucs last season, but that feels so long ago -- so meaningless -- compared to this.

Steve Smith vs. Panthers

Talk about a bad breakup. After serving for 13 seasons as Carolina's primary receiving threat, Smith was sent packing in a highly unpopular cost-cutting move. Snatched up by the Ravens, the 34-year-old wideout has a chance for revenge when the Panthers come to town in Week 4. Smith's lost a step, but he's still a good bet to make noise against Carolina's depleted secondary.

T-Rich and Chud return to Cleveland

Last year at this time, Rob Chudzinski was being touted as Cleveland's bright, young coach of the future, while Trent Richardson was bandied about as a 300-plus-carry bell cow set to give the Browns an identity on the ground. So much has changed, with both men now encamped in Indy. Traded for in September, Richardson is under plenty of pressure to bounce back after last season's disaster. As for Chud, we've heard nothing from the offensive-minded aide since he was fired in stunning fashion by the Browns. Come Week 14, he'll let Andrew Luck do the talking.

DeSean Jackson vs. Eagles

Released to the street in March, Jackson will face Chip Kelly and his former Eagles teammates twice in the regular season -- in Weeks 3 and 16 -- as part of an amped-up Redskins offense that has Robert Griffin III stationed as an early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year. New Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins acknowledged that Philly's less-than-stellar secondary will have its hands full containing Pierre Garcon and DJax, a duo with the talent to make this division a dogfight.

Jim Schwartz vs. Lions

Buffalo's voyage to Detroit in Week 5 serves as a bittersweet homecoming for Jim Schwartz. Fired by the Lions, Buffalo's new defensive coordinator will be tasked with forcing Matthew Stafford into the mechanical flaws that Schwartz long denied the existence of during his five years in the Motor City. It's a fascinating matchup because of how well Detroit's roster knows Schwartz's scheme -- and how well the coach knows the crop of players he drafted, developed and bled with for half a decade.

Chris Johnson vs. Titans

The Titans gave up on him, but Johnson has the chance for payback when New York faces Tennessee in Week 15. Quizzed about his surgically repaired knee, CJ?K told reporters last week that he'll be ready for the start of training camp. A fully healthy Johnson gives the Jets an unusual weapon on the ground, but we still expect opponents -- including the Titans -- to see plenty of the hard-charging Chris Ivory.

Julius Peppers and Jared Allen vs. old teams

The NFC North is brimming with blood feuds. Cast off by the Bears, Peppers has landed in Green Bay as the pass-rushing foil for Clay Matthews. Those two will make it their mission to batter Jay Cutler in Weeks 4 and 10, but Chicago has a new quarterback killer of its own in Jared Allen. The former Vikings All-Pro gives the Bears a disruptive complement alongside Lamarr Houston, and we'd imagine Allen is more than a tad motivated to show Minnesota that his tank is far from empty.

The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More