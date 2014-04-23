Around the League

Presented By

2014 NFL Schedule: No AFC teams on Thanksgiving Day

Published: Apr 23, 2014 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the first time since the 1970 merger no AFC team will be represented on the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate of games.

The league announced that the triple-header on Turkey Day will feature NFC divisional rivals:

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears -- 12:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks -- 8:30 p.m. ET

The all-NFC lineup is an example of the NFL utilizing what Around The League first reported as the "cross flex" mechanism, which allows select games to be flexed between CBS and FOX. In the past, a game with two NFC teams had to be on FOX and a game with two AFC teams had to be on CBS.

The Lions' Thanksgiving Day game is slated to air on CBS in 2014.

With the ability to place an all-NFC game on CBS during one of the league's most popular football days of the year, it's possible the NFL believed the Bears were a better matchup for Detroit's annual holiday game than the two AFC teams scheduled to visit Ford Field this season -- Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Pitting divisional opponents during Week 12 adds to the intrigue and likelihood of the games having added importance on playoff races (read: ratings).

Harrison: Prime-time primer

In the NFL, the spotlight tends to shine brightest at night. Elliot Harrison says the 2014 slate is stuffed with prime-time plots. READ

The Bears last played the Lions on Thanksgiving back in 1999. The Eagles haven't faced the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 1989 -- though Philly did play the Arizona Cardinals on Thanksgiving in 2008.

Mid-April Thanksgiving Day warning: Do NOT eat too much Turkey.

You don't want to fall asleep before the night matchup between heavyweight rivals San Francisco and Seattle. One of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2014 season, the Niners-Seahawks rivalry debuts on Thanksgiving

While it lacks the tradition of having an AFC representative, this season's Thanksgiving schedule look like it will be the perfect side dish to your turkey feast.

The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW