Around the League

Presented By

2014 NFL schedule: Four teams set up for success

Published: Apr 23, 2014 at 12:48 PM

Super Bowls aren't won in September, but they can certainly be lost.

Every week is precious. Each NFL game is the equivalent of 10 games of a Major League Baseball season. A stumble out of the gate can quickly turn deadly.

With that in mind, here are four teams who appear to be set up well for early-season success thanks to the league's schedule makers.

New England Patriots

September schedule: @ Dolphins, @ Vikings, Raiders, at Chiefs

Nobody knows how to get off to a fast start like the Patriots. The team hasn't posted a losing record in September since 2001. That includes a 4-0 run to start 2013. Can they pull that feat off again? Winning in Arrowhead will be a challenge, but New England's first three opponents had a combined record of 17-30-1 a season ago.

Carolina Panthers

September schedule: @ Buccaneers, Lions, Steelers, @ Ravens

No team has ever repeated as NFC South champions since the division came into existence in 2002. The Panthers are trying to make history and they have a decent shot of getting out of the box nicely. Road challenges against the Bucs and Ravens are sandwiched by winnable home games against a pair of non-playoff teams from a season ago.

Houston Texans

September schedule: Redskins, @ Raiders, @ Giants, Bills

The Texans were an outlier last season, winning their first two games and still managing to end up as the worst team in football (14-game losing streaks are strange like that.) We hesitate to do too much prognostication for a team whose starting QB might not be the roster right now, but Houston starts the season against four teams that were out of playoff contention by Thanksgiving last year.

St. Louis Rams

September schedule: Vikings, @ Buccaneers, Cowboys, bye

Playing in the rugged NFC West is no treat, making a fast start for the Rams' especially important. Home matchups against the middling Vikings and Cowboys sandwich a road trip to the retooled but unproven Bucs. The Rams stand a decent chance of getting to their early bye with at least two wins. If they don't ... look out.

The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW