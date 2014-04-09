The NFL's slate of eight nationally televised preseason games will feature eight 2013 playoff teams, one of the highlights of the 65-game 2014 NFL preseason schedule announced Wednesday.
The 2014 preseason will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 3 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Buffalo Bills face the New York Giants in the Hall of Fame Game.
Last season's NFC South division winners, the Carolina Panthers, will be showcased on national TV when the club hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Aug. 17 (Fox, 8 p.m. ET), at the newly renovated Bank of America Stadium.
2014 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME (Aug. 3)
WEEK 1 (Aug. 7-10)
Buffalo at Carolina
Cincinnati at Kansas City
Cleveland at Detroit
Dallas at San Diego
Green Bay at Tennessee
Houston at Arizona
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Miami at Atlanta
New England at Washington
New Orleans at St. Louis
Oakland at Minnesota
Philadelphia at Chicago
Pittsburgh at NY Giants
San Francisco at Baltimore
Seattle at Denver
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville
WEEK 2 (Aug. 14-18)
Jacksonville at Chicago (ESPN, Aug. 14)
Kansas City at Carolina (Fox, Aug. 17)
Cleveland at Washington (ESPN, Aug. 18)
Arizona at Minnesota
Atlanta at Houston
Baltimore at Dallas
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
Denver at San Francisco
Detroit at Oakland
Green Bay at St. Louis
Miami at Tampa Bay
NY Giants at Indianapolis
NY Jets at Cincinnati
Philadelphia at New England
San Diego at Seattle
Tennessee at New Orleans
WEEK 3 (Aug. 21-24)
Oakland at Green Bay (CBS, Aug. 22)
New Orleans at Indianapolis (CBS, Aug. 23)
San Diego at San Francisco (Fox, Aug. 24)
Cincinnati at Arizona (NBC, Aug. 24)
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Detroit
Tennessee at Atlanta
Chicago at Seattle
Tampa Bay at Buffalo
Dallas at Miami
Carolina at New England
NY Giants at NY Jets
Washington at Baltimore
St. Louis at Cleveland
Houston at Denver
Minnesota at Kansas City
WEEK 4 (Aug. 28)
Arizona at San Diego
Atlanta at Jacksonville
Baltimore at New Orleans
Carolina at Pittsburgh
Chicago at Cleveland
Denver at Dallas
Detroit at Buffalo
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
Kansas City at Green Bay
Minnesota at Tennessee
New England at NY Giants
NY Jets at Philadelphia
San Francisco at Houston
Seattle at Oakland
St. Louis at Miami
Washington at Tampa Bay