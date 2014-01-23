Around the League

Presented By

2014 NFL free agents by team

Published: Jan 23, 2014 at 03:43 PM

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Patrick Mannelly, LS

Derrick Martin, DB

Josh McCown, QB

Devin Hester, WR/KR

Jonathan Scott, OL

Eben Britton, OL

Corey Wootton, DE

Landon Cohen, DT

Henry Melton, DT

James Anderson, LB

Blake Costanzo, LB

D.J. Williams, LB

Zackary Bowman, CB

Sherrick McManis, CB

Charles Tillman, CB

Craig Steltz, S

Major Wright, S

Adam Podlesh, P

Michael Bush, RB

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Delone Carter, RB
Maurice Jones-Drew, RB
Taylor Price, WR
Sam Young, OL
Brad Meester, OL
Uche Nwaneri, OL
Jason Babin, DE
Brandon Deaderick, DT
Kyle Love, DT
Will Blackmon, CB

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

David Arkin, G
Austin Spitler, LB
Nolan Carroll, CB
Christopher Owens, CB
Chris Clemons, S
Marlon Moore, WR
Dustin Keller, TE
Tyson Clabo, OL
Bryant McKinnie, OL
Richie Incognito, OL
John Jerry, OL
Dimitri Patterson, CB
Paul Soliai, DT
Randy Starks, DT

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Curtis Painter, QB
Andre Brown, RB
Peyton Hillis, RB
Louis Murphy, WR
Hakeem Nicks, WR
Brandon Myers, TE
Bear Pascoe, TE
Chad Jones, S
Kevin Boothe, OL
Justin Tuck, DE
Linval Joseph, DT
Mike Patterson, DT
Shaun Rogers, DT
Keith Rivers, LB
Jon Beason, LB
Trumaine McBride, CB
Aaron Ross, CB
Terrell Thomas, CB
Stevie Brown, S
Ryan Mundy, S
Josh Brown, K

New York Jets

David Garrard, QB
Willie Colon, OL
Darius Reynaud, RB
Antonio Cromartie, CB
Lex Hilliard, FB
Josh Cribbs, WR
Santonio Holmes, WR
Kellen Winslow, TE
Austin Howard, OL
Ed Reed, S
Vladimir Ducasse, OL
Ellis Lankster, CB
Calvin Pace, LB
Leger Douzable, DL
Isiah Trufant, CB
Aaron Berry, CB
Brady Quinn, QB

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Diego Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

St. Louis Rams

Kellen Clemens, QB
Brady Quinn, QB
Adam Henry, WR
Rodger Saffold, OL
Chris Williams, OL
Jo-Lonn Dunbar, LB
Will Witherspoon, LB
Matt Giordano, S
Darian Stewart, S
Shelley Smith, OL
Harvey Dahl, G

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

Information from the NFL Players Association, Rotoworld.com, OverTheCap.com, Spotrac.com and KFFL.com contributed to this article.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW