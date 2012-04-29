2013 NFL Draft: Which team will have the No. 1 pick?

!

Vikings could get No. 1 pick and a new home

Teams who I thought would be in the running a month ago have been helped by the draft (Browns, Rams, Colts) and the schedule (Dolphins). So that leaves Minnesota as the team that is the front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, where it could be another big-time QB.

Who knows when Adrian Peterson is going to be ready to play in 2012? But that doesn't matter, because with him last year, the Vikings won three games. Percy Harvin was the best WR in the game the last six weeks of 2011. Toby Gerhart was terrific in relief of Peterson. And still, three wins. Christian Ponder is going to have to make huge leaps this season to make sure he still has a job in 2013, but I'm not convinced he can do it. They'll be 0-6 in their division because everyone else is loaded.