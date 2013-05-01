2013 NFL Draft: Five AFC teams that failed to fill needs

Like the Jets, the Raiders had needs everywhere. You can't nail them all, but Oakland remains paper thin on the defensive line. Instead of locking down tackle Sharrif Floyd at No. 3 overall, general manager Reggie McKenzie and Co. traded down to No. 12 (a move we liked) to grab cornerback D.J. Hayden (a move we question). Hayden is a dynamic defender with a likable backstory, but the Raiders arguably could have traded down a second time to grab him. Outside of taking nose tackle Stacy McGee in the sixth round, the Raiders did nothing to patch up a defensive front that could be one of the NFL's worst in 2013.