2013 NFL Draft Fallout: Tennessee Titans

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up: The Tennessee Titans.
The Big Question: Did Titans solve their problems on offensive line?
The Titans didn't get it done up front last season. That was a major problem for a franchise that's a) paying premium dollars for running back Chris Johnson and b) attempting to find out if quarterback Jake Locker is big-picture material.
The Titans used their first pick (10th overall) to select Alabama guard Chance Warmack. In the fourth round, they filled another need with Cal center Brian Schwenke.
The moves capped a complete rebuild of the interior of the Titans' offensive line. In free agency, the team handed out a six-year, $46.8 million deal to lure guard Andy Levitre from the Buffalo Bills.
Pairing the new G-C-G combo with tackles Michael Roos and David Stewart might have turned a weakness into an area of strength.
If the line performs up to expectations, it will help the Titans make a confident judgment call on long-term plans for both Johnson and Locker.
Three takeaways
1) Kenny Britt officially is on notice. Last year, the Titans took Kendall Wright with the 20th overall pick. This year, they used a second-round pick to add Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter. If Britt can't return to pre-injury form -- or if he fails to shake the off-the-field drama that has plagued him -- the Titans now are in position to move on without him.
2) The Titans added some speed and athleticism at cornerback with third-round pick Blidi Wreh-Wilson, but did they do enough to fix their ailing secondary? The defense surrendered a league-worst 29.4 points per game last season while the secondary surrendered 55 passes of 20 yards or more, according to SI.com. The signings of strong safeties Bernard Pollard and George Wilson improve the unit, but this still might be an area of weakness.
3) Locker started just 11 games last season, but he still rushed for 291 yards. That was sixth in the league among quarterbacks. Playing with an improved offensive line, will the Titans give Locker more opportunities to make plays with his feet? It would make sense to take advantage of this skill set.