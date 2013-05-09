Around the League

2013 NFL Draft Fallout: Philadelphia Eagles

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up: The Philadelphia Eagles.

The Big Question: Have Eagles built the perfect O-line for Chip Kelly?

Two offensive linemen already were off the board by the time the Eagles chose fourth overall. Lucky for them, the lineman who best fits their new identity still was on the board.

If Eagles coach Chip Kelly could create his perfect offensive tackle in a laboratory, it might be Lane Johnson. The All-American is gifted with size and athleticism, and his ability to move fits well with Kelly's high-octane plans for the Eagles' offense.

If Jason Peters can come all the way back from Achilles surgery, the Eagles might have the most athletic offensive line in the NFL. Pace is key in Philly's offense, and Johnson will lead a line that should have no problem keeping up.

Here's a fun fact, courtesy of NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: Of the Eagles' five projected starting linemen, only right guard Todd Herremans posted a combine time above five seconds. These big boys can move.

Three takeaways

  1. The Eagles did a nice job trading up to grab Matt Barkley in the fourth round. The former USC quarterback plummeted down the board thanks to some unsavory buzz during the pre-draft process, but he's well worth the seventh-round pick the Eagles gave up to move up. Barkley fits well with Kelly's up-tempo offense, and NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks went as far to say that Barkley could be the next Tom Brady. We're not going there, but the Eagles did good for themselves. Look out, Nick Foles.
  1. Like Lane Johnson, tight end Zach Ertz wasn't believed to be the top player at his position in the draft. But he might be the best fit for the Eagles. A big target who can line up in different area and make plays in space, Ertz joins with Brent Celek to give the Eagles two distinct options at tight end. Another great fit.
  1. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Eagles put their focus on offense early in the draft, using three of their first four picks on that side of the ball. One player to look for is seventh-round pick Jordan Poyer. The cornerback's speed has been questioned, by NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis believes Poyer will be "a big-time player." Time will tell.

