2013 NFL Draft Fallout: New York Jets

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up: The New York Jets.
The Big Question: How long before Geno Smith takes over?
But it was the team's selection of West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith in the 2013 NFL Draft that proved to be Idzik's first true stamp on the franchise. This was the moment the Jets told the world they no longer believed in quarterback Mark Sanchez.
Idzik said Wednesday the Jets feel "no pressure" to start Smith as a rookie. Then again, Idzik said in the same interview that the Jets "take finances out of it" when mulling Sanchez's future.
Sure, Johnny.
Three takeaways
- The unrelenting criticism of Smith has been ugly. Gregg Rosenthal hit the nail on the head when he opined that the pre-draft process never has ended for Smith, who endlessly has been picked apart on everything from his green-room habits, to his agent dealings, to his smartphone use. It all feels a little personal.
- Welcome to the NFL, Dee Milliner ... now replace an all-time franchise great. We don't deny that the former Alabama cornerback has large shoes to fill, but we don't buy the idea that Milliner adversely will be affected by the task. If he stays healthy, Milliner has the talent to be a Pro Bowl cornerback. He won't make Jets fans forget about Revis Island, but who says he needs to?
- The Jets weren't desperate to upgrade at defensive tackle, leading to some second-guessing on the Sheldon Richardson pick. But this is also a defense looking to forge a new identity in a post-Revis world. With a promising young D-line that includes Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Quinton Coples, the Jets' new strength could be up front.