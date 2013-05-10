2013 NFL Draft Fallout: Green Bay Packers

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up: The Green Bay Packers.
The Big Question: Have Packers found stability in their backfield?
As long as Aaron Rodgers is still, well, Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are going to put up a mess of points on offense.
Rodgers is that type of transcendent talent. Still, Rodgers' greatness doesn't hide the fact that Green Bay has become increasingly one-dimensional in recent seasons.
Enter Eddie Lacy and Jonathan Franklin, two rookie running backs who have the potential to make a great offense nearly unstoppable. For years, the Packers have gotten by at the position with spare parts and short-term solutions. Drafting Lacy in the second round and Franklin in the fourth shows the team taking a stab at stability at the position.
Lacey is a downhill runner with deceptive speed, while Franklin is the better receiver. Giving Rodgers a dangerous safety valve out of the backfield seems almost unfair. Both players will be expected to block ... or else.
We didn't need a $121 million extension to remind us that Rodgers is the franchise here. But just because Rodgers has the ability to carry the load at quarterback, doesn't mean he should. Adding another dimension to the offense was wise.
Three takeaways
- The Packers weren't subtle last year, starting their draft with six straight defensive players. Things were more balanced this time around, but Green Bay did use its first pick for more help on defense. Defensive end Datone Jones is a good fit for the Packers' 3-4 scheme, and should slide into a starting role. If 2012 first-rounder Nick Perry blossoms, it will make Jones' life much easier.
- Keeping Rodgers upright is paramount in Green Bay, so it's never a bad idea to add depth to the offensive line. David Bakhtiari and J.C. Tretter were college left tackles who might play elsewhere for the Packers. Marshall Newhouse was a 16-game starter on Rodgers' blind side last season, but he's being shifted to right tackle. Bakhtiari could push him for a starting job.
- The Packers haven't signed a quarterback in free agency. They didn't use any of their 11 draft picks on a signal-caller. Is Graham Harrell going to keep the Packers afloat if Rodgers were to miss significant time? We're not so sure.