Around the League

Presented By

2013 NFL Draft Fallout: Arizona Cardinals

Published: May 14, 2013 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up: The Arizona Cardinals.

The Big Question: Is the offensive line suddenly adequate?

The Cardinals allowed 113 sacks the past two seasons, more than any NFL team over that span. Those numbers will go down this season just by the sheer absence of Kevin Kolb, third among active quarterbacks in career sack percentage.

New quarterback Carson Palmer also can count on marked improvement in pass protection. Levi Brown returns to guard Palmer's blindside after missing the entire 2012 season with a torn triceps. Although 2012 fourth-rounder Bobby Massie struggled out of the gates as a rookie starter, he was one of the better pass-blocking right tackles in the league over the final two months last season.

Veteran left guard Daryn Colledge was the lone bright spot on the Cardinals' offensive line last year. Now he's joined by No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Cooper, deemed the most athletic guard NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell has seen since he began studying college tape more than a decade ago. Intriguing fourth-rounder Earl Watford could be a candidate to kick inside to center and put the heat on veteran Lyle Sendlein.

The Cardinals might only graduate to mediocrity up front, but it's still enough to make them one of the most improved units in the league this season.

Three takeaways

  1. With injury-prone veterans Rashard Mendenhall and Ryan Williams atop the tailback depth chart, fifth- and sixth-rounders Stepfan Taylor and Andre Ellington could force their way into significant roles as rookies. The Cardinals will have to run the ball effectively to take advantage of Bruce Arians' play-action heavy vertical passing attack.
  1. The Cardinals might have gotten a steal in sixth-rounder Ryan Swope, who has drawn comparisons to Eric Decker and Brandon Stokley as a versatile, highly productive wide receiver with the speed to blaze a 4.34 second 40-yard dash and 1.47 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine. NFL Network's Mike Mayock had a third-round grade on Swope, but the Texas A&M star dropped due to multiple college concussions.
  1. Inside linebacker Kevin Minter, safety/cornerback Tyrann Mathieu and outside linebacker Alex Okafor will push for snaps right off the bat. Minter is the favorite to start next to Karlos Dansby with Daryl Washington facing at least a four-game suspension. Mathieu's play-making ability should transfer well to free safety. Okafor provides a much-needed edge rush behind the questionable duo of Sam Acho and O'Brien Schofield.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE