2013 NFL Draft draws more than 20M fans on NFL media outlets

NFL Network's coverage of the 78th annual NFL draft resulted in record rating and viewership numbers for the network. NFL Network drew a record total of 7.1 million viewers during the three days (based on a 6-minute qualifier) of the 2013 NFL Draft, a 17 percent increase over 2012 (6.07 million) and the fifth consecutive year that NFL Network has increased its total draft audience.
During the course of the three days of the draft, NFL Network averaged nearly a million viewers (930K), an increase of 23 percent compared to 2012. NFL Network's viewership numbers were highlighted by Thursday's coverage of Round 1 which averaged more than 1.5 million viewers.
On the digital front, audience to NFL Digital Media's draft coverage grew to more than 13 million unique viewers, a 31 percent increase over 2012. The digital growth was driven in large part by traffic to NFL Mobile properties, which increased 126 percent versus last year.
With a record-high 47 hours of live coverage of the three-day event, an extensive talent roster of analysts, reporters and college coaches, and a record number of draft war room cameras providing behind-the-scenes access, NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL Mobile properties provided coverage of the 2013 NFL Draft live from Radio City Music Hall.