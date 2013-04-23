2013 NFL Draft class 'worst' in a decade, exec says

The criticism of the 2013 NFL Draft continues. John Elway, Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations, said it's not top-heavy. Some have said there isn't a single quarterback worthy of a first-round pick.
Schein: Don't sleep on Geno Smith
Adam Schein thinks the doubters are wrong -- Geno Smith absolutely has what it takes to be a franchise QB in the NFL. More ...
"Worst draft in past 10 years or longer," the executive said. "When we look back at this draft in five or 10 years we might view it as one of the worst we've seen in some time."
The talent is considered deep along the offensive and defensive lines, but there are few true stars. Current NFL stars who were no-question first-rounders in their respective draft classes include: quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford; defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh; linebacker Von Miller; and wide receiver A.J. Green.
"There will be 13-15 players picked in the first round that are true first-rounders," the executive said. "That's a fairly low number."
In comparison, the executive said there were 20-23 players with first-round talent in 2012, which is average.
Every draft has those who outperform expectations and become cornerstone players. Right now, there doesn't seem to be many who will be in that category this year.