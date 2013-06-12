15 things we learned from Day 2 of NFL minicamps

Twenty-three teams continued their mandatory minicamps Wednesday, providing a constant stream of quotes, practice updates and player nuggets.
Here's what we learned:
1. New 49ers safety Craig Dahl revealed that the St. Louis Rams played San Francisco so tough last season because the Niners' offense was tipping plays. Dahl succeeded in raising the ire of former ex-Rams teammate Cortland Finnegan, who unloaded on Dahl's playing ability -- or lack thereof.
2.Around The League's upcoming "making the leap" series lost its No. 1 choice from the New Orleans Saints when outside linebacker Victor Butler was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Butler sustained the injury in a collision with Mark Ingram during Tuesday's practice. The Saints' already suspect pass rushing took a big hit.
3.Washington Redskins coordinator Kyle Shanahan isn't planning to take the zone-read option out of the offense to accommodate Robert Griffin III's surgically repaired knee. In fact, Shanahan believes the zone-read actually prevented Griffin from taking more shots throughout last season.
4. Forget training camp. It's starting to look like the New York Jets might be without Santonio Holmesfor the regular season opener versus Darrelle Revis and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5. If incumbent Mark Sanchez wins the Jets' quarterback competition, coach Rex Ryan will consider rookie Geno Smith as a read-option change-up similar to Colin Kaepernick's early-season role with the San Francisco 49ers before Alex Smith was benched in 2012. Smith was tight-lipped when asked if he would join Sanchez at "Jets West" camp next month.
6. As long as free-agent tight end Kellen Winslow makes it through minicamp without a setback to his (oft)surgically repaired knee, he can expect a contract offer from the Jets.
7.Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said "there's nothing new" regarding contract talks with free agent Richard Seymour, but the Falcons aren't ruling out signing the five-time All-Pro. Dimitroff continued to fan the Seymour flames, acknowledging that the Falcons are among the teams that believe the defensive lineman can still be productive. "I think everyone believes he still has legitimate gas left in the tank," Dimitroff added.
8. The Falcons aren't worried about new running back Steven Jackson wearing down despite the miles on his tires. Head coach Mike Smith notes that Jackson is "almost 30, but in a 22-year-old's body."
9. The New England Patriots' wide receivers are what we thought they were: Danny Amendolaand a cast of misfits.
10. Wide receiver Mike Williams believes he's "very close" to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11. A more "comfortable and confident" Dez Bryant dominated Morris Claiborne and toyed withBrandon Carr during Dallas Cowboys practice.
12.Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen said he's counting on Denarius Mooreto be the team's No. 1 receiver this season. The only thing holding Moore back is the league's worst quarterback play.
13. After watching the previous regime essentially hand the starting reins to Blaine Gabbert last season, Chad Henne is thrilled that the Jacksonville Jaguars' new coaching staff is staging a legitimate quarterback competition this time around.
14.Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer disclosed that wide receiver Austin Pettis is "probably having the best camp of all the skill players. Let's see if he can carry it over into training camp. Chris Givens, Tavon Austin and Jared Cook will be the primary weapons for Sam Bradford this season.
15. Free-agent wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker tried out for the New York Jets, but "didn't jump out like" Kellen Winslow, Ryan said. That could be the last whimper of Sims-Walker's once-promising career.
Around The League will be back with another minicamp roundup on Thursday before NFL coaches catch their first break since last summer.