15 things we learned from Day 2 of NFL minicamps

7.Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said "there's nothing new" regarding contract talks with free agent Richard Seymour, but the Falcons aren't ruling out signing the five-time All-Pro. Dimitroff continued to fan the Seymour flames, acknowledging that the Falcons are among the teams that believe the defensive lineman can still be productive. "I think everyone believes he still has legitimate gas left in the tank," Dimitroff added.