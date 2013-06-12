Around the League

Presented By

15 things we learned from Day 2 of NFL minicamps

Published: Jun 12, 2013 at 03:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Twenty-three teams continued their mandatory minicamps Wednesday, providing a constant stream of quotes, practice updates and player nuggets.

Here's what we learned:

Schein: 49ers remain NFL's best

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Yes, Michael Crabtree's injury hurts, but Adam Schein explains why San Francisco is still the team to beat in 2013. **More ...**

1. New 49ers safety Craig Dahl revealed that the St. Louis Rams played San Francisco so tough last season because the Niners' offense was tipping plays. Dahl succeeded in raising the ire of former ex-Rams teammate Cortland Finnegan, who unloaded on Dahl's playing ability -- or lack thereof.

2.Around The League's upcoming "making the leap" series lost its No. 1 choice from the New Orleans Saints when outside linebacker Victor Butler was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Butler sustained the injury in a collision with Mark Ingram during Tuesday's practice. The Saints' already suspect pass rushing took a big hit.

3.Washington Redskins coordinator Kyle Shanahan isn't planning to take the zone-read option out of the offense to accommodate Robert Griffin III's surgically repaired knee. In fact, Shanahan believes the zone-read actually prevented Griffin from taking more shots throughout last season.

4. Forget training camp. It's starting to look like the New York Jets might be without Santonio Holmesfor the regular season opener versus Darrelle Revis and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5. If incumbent Mark Sanchez wins the Jets' quarterback competition, coach Rex Ryan will consider rookie Geno Smith as a read-option change-up similar to Colin Kaepernick's early-season role with the San Francisco 49ers before Alex Smith was benched in 2012. Smith was tight-lipped when asked if he would join Sanchez at "Jets West" camp next month.

6. As long as free-agent tight end Kellen Winslow makes it through minicamp without a setback to his (oft)surgically repaired knee, he can expect a contract offer from the Jets.

7.Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said "there's nothing new" regarding contract talks with free agent Richard Seymour, but the Falcons aren't ruling out signing the five-time All-Pro. Dimitroff continued to fan the Seymour flames, acknowledging that the Falcons are among the teams that believe the defensive lineman can still be productive. "I think everyone believes he still has legitimate gas left in the tank," Dimitroff added.

8. The Falcons aren't worried about new running back Steven Jackson wearing down despite the miles on his tires. Head coach Mike Smith notes that Jackson is "almost 30, but in a 22-year-old's body."

9. The New England Patriots' wide receivers are what we thought they were: Danny Amendolaand a cast of misfits.

10. Wide receiver Mike Williams believes he's "very close" to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

11. A more "comfortable and confident" Dez Bryant dominated Morris Claiborne and toyed withBrandon Carr during Dallas Cowboys practice.

12.Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen said he's counting on Denarius Mooreto be the team's No. 1 receiver this season. The only thing holding Moore back is the league's worst quarterback play.

13. After watching the previous regime essentially hand the starting reins to Blaine Gabbert last season, Chad Henne is thrilled that the Jacksonville Jaguars' new coaching staff is staging a legitimate quarterback competition this time around.

14.Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer disclosed that wide receiver Austin Pettis is "probably having the best camp of all the skill players. Let's see if he can carry it over into training camp. Chris Givens, Tavon Austin and Jared Cook will be the primary weapons for Sam Bradford this season.

15. Free-agent wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker tried out for the New York Jets, but "didn't jump out like" Kellen Winslow, Ryan said. That could be the last whimper of Sims-Walker's once-promising career.

Around The League will be back with another minicamp roundup on Thursday before NFL coaches catch their first break since last summer.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.