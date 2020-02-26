14-year NFL veteran Nesby Glasgow passes away

Though he was a veteran of more than a decade in the NFL, Glasgow is likely most revered for his days at the University of Washington. As a Husky, he was a multiple time All-Pacific 8 selection as a cornerback and most famously garnered a game-sealing interception in the end zone during the 1978 Rose Bowl, which Washington won, 27-20, against Michigan. Now, Glasgow lives on as an inductee in the Husky Hall of Fame, where he was enshrined in 2001.