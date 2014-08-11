12 things you need to know from Monday's camps

In the face of mounting speculation that Johnny Manziel had closed the gap and was even starting to pull ahead in the Browns' race, coach Mike Pettine emphasized Monday that "nothing has changed."
Whereas Manziel has a good chance to start the second preseason game, Teddy Bridgewaterwill come off the bench for a second consecutive week. Matt Cassel is in the driver's seat.
Texans coach Bill O'Brienleft the door open for a change in the quarterback rotation on Sunday. He slammed the door shut on Monday, announcing that uninspiring veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is locked into the starting job.
The situation is similar in Oakland, where coach Dennis Allenruled out the possibility that rookie Derek Carr would receive extra first-team snaps after Matt Schaub and the starters struggled against the Vikings.
As is always the case when the more talented of the two quarterbacks in the mix has yet to emerge as a bonafide solution, the situation is extremely fluid.
- In other quarterback news, coach Jay Gruden shut down any talk of Kirk CousinsoutplayingRobert Griffin III in Redskins practices. RGIII holds "the keys to the franchise in his hands," Gruden said, and is "going to take us a long way."
- Nearly a decade after the Dolphins passed on Brady Quinn to draft Ted Ginn in the first round, the former Notre Dame quarterback is headed to Miami as insurance for Matt Moore (shoulder) and Pat Devlin (hamstring). The football analyst career will have to wait.
- The Bengals' wide receiving corps took a hit when coach Marvin Lewis revealed that "Making the Leap" candidate Marvin Jones will be sidelined with a foot fracture that will require a pin inserted into the fifth metatarsal. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, per a team source, that the Bengals are aiming for Jones' return after the Week 4 bye. Mohamed Sanu will move into the starting lineup opposite A.J. Green. Don't be surprised if Tyler Eifert also benefits from Jones' absence, as the tight end has been impressive in training camp.
- The Browns received a bit of good news on Monday, as Jordan Cameron returned to practice after missing the preseason opener with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The tight end also told reporters that contract extension talks have been positive. As long as Cameron is healthy, he's a good bet to lead the team in receiving this season.
- Cameron wasn't the only big-name starter returning to practice. Rob Gronkowski (knee) participated in seven-on-seven drills for the first time since Patriots training camp opened. DeSean Jackson (ankle) expects to play against the Brownsnext Monday after returning to team drills. Jaguars lead back Toby Gerhart (hip) expects to return to practice on Tuesday.
- Giants rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham also practiced Monday for the first time since tweaking a hamstring injury that had bothered him going back to offseason practices.
- Texans coach Bill O'Brien is optimistic that offensive stars Andre Johnson and Arian Fosterwill return from hamstring strains of their own this week. O'Brien was not similarly optimistic about veteran running back Andre Brown's potential role in Houston's backfield.
- Among the day-to-day crowd are Drew Brees (oblique), Jordy Nelson (hamstring) and Cardinals guard Jonathan Cooper (toe). None of those injuries is expected to linger into the regular season.
- Ahmad Bradshaw (neck surgery) expects to play in one of the next two preseason games. The veteran tailback has been practicing without setback. The Colts are going to need him if Trent Richardson doesn't show more burst than he did in the preseason opener.
- The Texanscleaned house in their own backfield, releasing veteran Andre Brown and two other running backs on Monday. Ronnie Brown and William Powell were signed to take their roster spots.
