11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title

Witten's squad was led over the season by quarterback Cole Welliver, running back Chase Garnett, receiver Brady Janusek, and his sons CJ Witten, a junior, and Cooper Witten, a freshman, who were among the team's top tacklers.

The 41-year-old Witten, who played 17 NFL seasons, took over the school's football program in 2021 and has gone 26-10 in three seasons. Witten's squad was 2-8 in his first year, the Warriors' third consecutive losing season, before turning it into a small school power that won it's first state crown in 16 years on Friday night.