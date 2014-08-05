11 things you need to know from Tuesday's camps

Some high-profile rookies hit the ground running in their first training camp. Many more do not.
Eric Ebron is part of that second group. The 10th overall pick has struggled to get up to speed this summer while attempting to learn the intricacies of Joe Lombardi's new offense in Detroit.
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah could see the mental game grinding on Ebron in a recent visit to Lions camp, counting three "concentration drops" in one practice session for the young tight end.
"He has a lot of talent and I think eventually they'll pare things down for him," Jeremiah wrote. "He'll think less and you'll see his performance improve."
We won't be surprised. If the effort is there, the talent will win out for guys like Ebron. When he says he's already hit the rookie wall, we believe him.
After all, this time last year Eddie Lacy was fourth on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. How'd that work out?
Here's what else you need to know from Tuesday's training camps:
- Santonio Holmes is back on the grid. The former New York Jets wide receiver worked out with the Chicago Bears. The Cleveland Browns are also interested, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. We're not sure how much Holmes has left -- or if he's even worth the aggravation -- but there are some weak depth charts out there.
- The Bears are not happy with tight end Martellus Bennett, who was fined and suspended from training camp for his unnecessary body slam of teammate Kyle Fuller on Monday. You wonder how much the whispers of Bennett's lazy practice habits played a role here.
- The Green Bay Packers lost a security net in Don Barclay, who reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice. Barclay was slated to be the team's top backup at right tackle and both guard spots.
- Johnny Manziel is behind Brian Hoyer on the Browns' first official depth chart. Don't put too much into this. Plenty of battle left in Berea.
- Interesting reporting from Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, who noted that Darrelle Revis has lined up exclusively on the left side in training camp. Could the Patriots be planning a Richard Sherman-type role for Revis in 2014?
- Philip Rivers might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL today. Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich says Rivers is also one of the smartest.
- Teddy Bridgewateris one rookie who has hit the ground running in his first camp. Matt Cassel sits atop Minnesota's depth chart, but Bridgewater has a good chance of winning this job. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner said Bridgewater is playing at an "awfully high level."
- Will the Ravens get the old Ray Rice back in 2014? John Harbaugh said Tuesday that "Ray has looked really good."
- Trent Richardson has set a goal of a season over 1,000 yards. Seems modest, but don't forget he averaged 2.9 yards per carry last season after moving to Indy.
