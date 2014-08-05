Around the League

Presented By

11 things you need to know from Tuesday's camps

Published: Aug 05, 2014 at 03:15 PM

Some high-profile rookies hit the ground running in their first training camp. Many more do not.

Eric Ebron is part of that second group. The 10th overall pick has struggled to get up to speed this summer while attempting to learn the intricacies of Joe Lombardi's new offense in Detroit.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah could see the mental game grinding on Ebron in a recent visit to Lions camp, counting three "concentration drops" in one practice session for the young tight end.

"He has a lot of talent and I think eventually they'll pare things down for him," Jeremiah wrote. "He'll think less and you'll see his performance improve."

We won't be surprised. If the effort is there, the talent will win out for guys like Ebron. When he says he's already hit the rookie wall, we believe him.

After all, this time last year Eddie Lacy was fourth on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. How'd that work out?

Here's what else you need to know from Tuesday's training camps:

  1. Santonio Holmes is back on the grid. The former New York Jets wide receiver worked out with the Chicago Bears. The Cleveland Browns are also interested, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. We're not sure how much Holmes has left -- or if he's even worth the aggravation -- but there are some weak depth charts out there.
  1. The Bears are not happy with tight end Martellus Bennett, who was fined and suspended from training camp for his unnecessary body slam of teammate Kyle Fuller on Monday. You wonder how much the whispers of Bennett's lazy practice habits played a role here.
  1. The Green Bay Packers lost a security net in Don Barclay, who reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice. Barclay was slated to be the team's top backup at right tackle and both guard spots.
  1. Johnny Manziel is behind Brian Hoyer on the Browns' first official depth chart. Don't put too much into this. Plenty of battle left in Berea.
  1. Interesting reporting from Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, who noted that Darrelle Revis has lined up exclusively on the left side in training camp. Could the Patriots be planning a Richard Sherman-type role for Revis in 2014?
  1. Philip Rivers might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL today. Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich says Rivers is also one of the smartest.
  1. Teddy Bridgewateris one rookie who has hit the ground running in his first camp. Matt Cassel sits atop Minnesota's depth chart, but Bridgewater has a good chance of winning this job. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner said Bridgewater is playing at an "awfully high level."
  1. Will the Ravens get the old Ray Rice back in 2014? John Harbaugh said Tuesday that "Ray has looked really good."
  1. C.J. Spiller has heard the trade rumors. He wants to stay with the Buffalo Bills.
  1. Trent Richardson has set a goal of a season over 1,000 yards. Seems modest, but don't forget he averaged 2.9 yards per carry last season after moving to Indy.

The latest Around The League Podcast makes sense of Andy Dalton's new contract and takes a look at the Giants' evolving backfield.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE