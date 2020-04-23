2020 NFL Draft trade tracker: Patriots active on Day 2

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, which means a number of teams are going to be making moves to improve their team for next season and beyond. From the moment the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET to the moment it ends, this page will be updated to account for each trade made during and after each day. You can follow along with the trades below, and be sure to check our Draft Tracker to see where each selected prospect lands.

Day 1 trades

49ers trade down from No. 13 pick...

49ers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 14; select South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 117)

Buccaneers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 13; select Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs)

» 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 245)

for more background on the deal, click here.

And trade up for No. 25 pick

49ers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 25; select Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk)

Vikings receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 31; select TCU CB Jeff Gladney)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 117)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 176)

for more background on the deal, click here.

Chargers trade up for No. 23 pick

Chargers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 23; select Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray)

Patriots receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 37; select Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger)

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 71)

for more background on the deal, click here.

Packers make a move to draft Rodgers' understudy at No. 26

Packers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 26; select Utah State QB Jordan Love)

Dolphins receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 30; select Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

for more background on the deal, click here.

Day 2 trades

Colts trade up, snag RB at No. 41

Colts receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 41; select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor)

Browns receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 44; select LSU safety Grant Delpit)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 160)

for more background on the deal, click here.

Seahawks acquire No. 48, take pass rusher

Seahawks receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 48; select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor)

Jets receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 59; select Baylor WR Denzel Mims)

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 101)

Patriots strike a deal with conference rival for No. 60...

Patriots receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 60; select Michigan LB Josh Uche)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 129)

Ravens receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 71; Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike)

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 98)

for more background on the deal, click here.

Move up to grab a TE at No. 91...

Patriots receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 91; select UCLA TE Devin Asiasi)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 159)

Raiders receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 100)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 139)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 172)

And move up again to grab another TE 10 picks later

Patriots receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 101; select Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene)

Jets receive:

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 125)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 129)

» 2021 sixth-round pick

for more background on the deals, click here.

Panthers add to secondary after trading for No. 64

Panthers receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 64; select Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn)

Seahawks receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 69; select LSU G Damien Lewis)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 148)

Saints move up to No. 74 to draft LB...

Saints receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 74; select Wisconsin LB Zack Baun)

» 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 244)

Browns receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 88; select Mississippi State DT Jordan Elliott)

» 2021 third-round pick

And acquire No. 105 to draft TE

Saints receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 105; select Dayton TE Adam Trautman)

Vikings receive:

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 130)

» 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 169)

» 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 203)

» 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 244)

Lions pick up No. 75 to add to O-line

Lions receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 75; select Ohio State G Jonah Jackson)

» 2020 sixth-round pick (No. 197)

Colts receive:

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 85; select Utah safety Julian Blackmon)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 149)

» 2020 sixth-round pick (No. 182)

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.