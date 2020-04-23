Patriots trade out of first round as Bolts nab LB

The New England Patriots moved out of the first round in the first draft following the departure of Tom Brady.

New England traded the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 37th and 71st picks in the draft. The Chargers used the 23rd pick to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

New England's trade falls in line with its history of first-round action. In giving up a choice in the back-end of the first round, New England is accumulating more draft capital as it aims to build a contender with a new starter under center.

Though the Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in 2019, New England has been one of the more active clubs on the first-round trade front in the last 20 years. Since 2000, the Patriots have traded their first-round pick five times (2000, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2020). The first trade was a momentous one, in which the Patriots sent the Jets their first-round selection as compensation for hiring Belichick one day after he resigned from the Jets.

New England's traded-away picks have become tackle Michael Oher (2009), receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (selected in 2013 and later played one season for the Patriots in 2018), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (2017) and now Murray (2020), the standout Sooners linebacker.

Thirty-seven is a pick very early in the second round, where the Patriots could select a developmental quarterback. As of Thursday, the Patriots' roster includes veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year passer Jarrett Stidham at the position.

