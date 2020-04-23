Niners trade up to select WR Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off their second trade of the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft to move up to the No. 25 overall selection, and chose wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State.

The 49ers gave up three selections to move up six spots in the draft, sending Nos. 31, 117 and 176 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiyuk (6 feet, 205 pounds) is an electric presence who excels after the catch. He had a breakout season in 2019 at ASU with 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging more than 18 yards per catch.

In a draft considered perhaps the deepest ever at the wide receiver position, Aiyuk was the sixth wide receiver selected, behind Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, Jalen Reagor of Texas Christian and Justin Jefferson of LSU. NFL scouts had hoped to get a look at Aiyuk at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but an injury prevented him from participating. He showed impressive athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, with 4.5 speed and a 40-inch vertical jump.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Aiyuk the No. 24 overall player in the draft.

Earlier in the first round, the 49ers traded back one selection, from No. 13 to 14, to take South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

