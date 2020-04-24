Patriots select Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger

Bill Belichick loves second-round defensive backs.

The New England Patriots czar made safety Kyle Dugger the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Pats' first pick of the draft was acquired in a trade down with the Los Angeles Chargers on night one.

Dugger is a big-bodied safety with good coverage skills who can step up, sifting through the trash in the run game. An exceptional athlete with a nose for the football, Dugger also adds special teams ability, with Belichick loves.

Dugger played college at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, leading to questions about the level of competition he faced, and he enters the NFL at age 24.

