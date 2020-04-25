Eagles acquire WR Marquise Goodwin from Niners

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't stop addressing receiver after selecting TCU's Jalen Reagor in the first round.

Philadelphia is acquiring wideout Marquise Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Philadelphia desperately needed to add receivers after injuries left the Eagles with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and converted quarterback Greg Ward Jr. late in the season. Philadelphia will now be able to trot out a group that includes veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Goodwin and youngsters Reagor, Arcega-Whiteside and Deontay Burnett. Instead of turning to practice squad players in a time of need, the Eagles can reach beyond their veteran trio and call into action a younger target with promise.

The concern with Goodwin is an ability to stay healthy, which, as mentioned above, has also plagued the Eagles at the position. Goodwin has missed 12 games over the last two seasons and hasn't played a full season since 2017. At 29 years old, he has two years remaining on his contract and a potential out for the Eagles with a dead cap number of less than $700,000 in 2021.

Goodwin became available once the 49ers decided to get younger at the position with their first-round selection of Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

