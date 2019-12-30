NFL coaching tracker: Latest news, developments

Editor's note: The NFL coaching carousel has hit full speed with the regular season over. Around The NFL keeps you up to date with all of the latest coaching news, including the latest reports from Ian Rapoport, Tom Peliserro, Mike Garafolo and all NFL Network reporters on available jobs and whose coaching position is safe.

HEAD COACHES OUT

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: Gruden was fired on Oct. 7 following an 0-5 start to the 2019 season. Gruden spent five-plus seasons in Washington after joining the 'Skins in 2014. He left the organization with a 35-49-1 regular-season record and one postseason appearance.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns: Kitchens was fired on Dec. 29 after just one season as head coach. Previously the Browns QB coach, Kitchens was hired last January to replace fired coach Hue Jackson. Cleveland went 6-10 in his only year at the helm.

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers: Rivera was fired on Dec. 3 after a 5-7 start to the year. The longtime Panthers coach spent eight-plus seasons in Carolina, compiling a 76-63-1 regular-season record and making four postseason appearances. Rivera's Panthers won three straight division title from 2013 through 2015 and made Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. Rivera was a two-time Coach of the Years in Carolina.

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants: Shurmur was fired on Dec. 30 after two seasons in New York. Shurmur's Giants went just 9-23 over his two years at the helm. Before he was Big Blue's coach, Shurmur was offensive coordinator of the Vikings.

COACHES AT RISK

Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

COACHES WHO ARE SAFE

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were given a vote of confidence from Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford on Dec. 17. Ford said both the coach and GM would return for the 2020 season. In two seasons coaching the Lions, Patricia has led Detroit to a 9-21-1 record.

Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons: Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were assured they would return for the 2020 season by Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Dec. 27. Quinn has been with Atlanta since 2015 and led the Falcons to a 43-37 regular-season record, two playoff appearances, one division title and a Super Bowl appearance.

COACHING CANDIDATES

Dennis Allen, Saints DC: Browns

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs OC: Giants, Panthers

Don Martindale, Ravens DC and Joe Brady, LSU co-OC

Mike McCarthy, former Packers coach: Browns, Panthers

Josh McDaniels, Patriots OC: Browns, Giants, Panthers

Urban Meyer, former Ohio State coach: Browns

Matt Rhule, Baylor coach: Giants

Ron Rivera, former Panthers coach: Redskins

Greg Roman, Ravens OC: Browns

Robert Saleh, 49ers DC: Browns

Kevin Stefanski, Vikings OC: Browns

FIRED GENERAL MANAGERS/FRONT OFFICE PERSONNEL

Bruce Allen, Washington Redskins: Allen was dismissed as team president on Dec. 30. Allen joined the organization in 2010, since which the Redskins have logged a 62-97-1 regular-season record, five last-place finishes in the NFC East and just two playoff appearances.

Tom Coughlin, Jacksonville Jaguars: Coughlin was fired as Jaguars executive vice president of football operations on Dec. 18. The 73-year-old's second stint with the organization lasted just shy of three seasons. General manager Dave Caldwell still remains employed.