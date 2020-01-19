Conference title games feature desirable coaching candidates

While the coaching carousel has mostly stopped spinning, with the last head coaching job being filled a week ago, there are still several key coordinator and position coach jobs available.

In fact, a few desirable candidates for those jobs will be on display today. A snapshot look at which coaches are involved in Championship Sunday, with information from sources informed of the situation:

» The Browns have interest in either 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur or run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to come in as offensive coordinator. However, official requests may not go in because both are under contract and unlikely to be allowed out to go to Cleveland. The Browns are casting a wide net with no time constraints to hire. Cleveland also considered both coaches as possible head coach candidates but never requested them and only interviewed defensive coordinator and finalist Robert Saleh before hiring Kevin Stefanski.

» San Francisco passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Joe Woods is considered a top candidate for Cleveland's defensive coordinator job, and he can go because he's in the last year of his contract. Woods and Stefanski worked together with the Vikings until 2013, and Woods' work has impressed this year. Cleveland's current DC Steve Wilks and free agent coordinator Wade Phillips are also under consideration.

» Speaking of the Browns, Stefanski is hiring former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea as his new receivers coach and passing game coordinator after O'Shea visited Friday. O'Shea got solid production out of a Miami team starved for talent, and spent a decade in New England. The team will also interview Rich Scangarello for a role on his staff this week, possibly as the QB coach. He could also end up as OC, though there is a possibility that the Browns don't have an official coordinator this year given Stefanski's prowess on offense and the issues that arose last season.

» The Eagles still haven't filled their OC job, and one intriguing candidate will be on the field today -- Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka. The former Philly backup is expected to receive an interview request from the Eagles, but without play-calling duties available under Doug Pederson, it's possible Andy Reid may block Kafka and offer him a promotion on the staff. If current OC Eric Bieniemy gets a head coaching job, Kafka would be the heir-apparent at OC.

