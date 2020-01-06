Cowboys expected to hire Mike Nolan as new DC

New Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is wasting no time starting to put together his staff.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that the Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Nolan as their new defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the decision.

From a source in New Orleans on news Mike Nolan headed to #Cowboys to join Mike McCarthy: "That's what I've heard in the building... Mike came by and said goodbye. I'd say it's pretty certain" â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2020

Nolan has spent the past three seasons as linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. His departure will now leave a hole on Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's staff.

In Dallas, it's a reunion for McCarthy and Nolan. The latter hired McCarthy in 2005 to be his offensive coordinator in San Francisco, a job McCarthy held for one season before moving to Green Bay for his lengthy run as head coach. Now it's McCarthy adding Nolan to his staff with the Cowboys as new beginnings emerge in Dallas.