Panthers to hire Baylor's Matt Rhule as head coach

The Panthers have found their next head coach.

Carolina is finalizing a deal for Baylor coach Matt Rhule to become the franchise's fifth permanent head coach in its history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the deal.

Rhule's resume of demonstrated success was enough to convince Carolina to bring him in as a candidate for its opening, and his interview sealed the deal. As Rapoport noted, owner David Tepper met with Rhule and his family in Waco, Texas on Monday and made sure Rhule didn't board his flight to New York for his scheduled interview with the Giants. He'll instead be searching for homes in the Charlotte area as the new man selected to lead the Panthers, whose top two included Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

The Giants changed course quickly, reaching a deal with Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, Rapoport reported.

Rhule rose to prominence by taking over an embattled Baylor football program and turning it into a contender in a short amount of time, going from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-3 in 2019. Rhule's Bears fell to Oklahoma twice in 2019, including a 30-23 defeat in the Big 12 Championship Game, but their quick rebound under Rhule was more than enough for NFL franchises to come calling.

His success at Baylor wasn't his first at the collegiate level, as he'd turned Temple into an American Athletic Conference power in a similarly short amount of time, taking the Owls from 2-10 in 2013 to 10-4 in 2015 and 10-3 in 2016. The coach has proven he can be a winner, no matter the conference.

Rhule isn't a hot college candidate dipping his toes into the NFL waters for the first time, either. The coach gained a year of professional experience under former Giants coach Tom Coughlin when he served as assistant offensive line coach in New York before returning to the collegiate ranks to begin his turnaround of Temple.