Kellen Moore leaning toward returning as Cowboys OC

After bringing in his own defensive coordinator, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is expected to retain Dallas' in-house offensive coordinator.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is leaning toward remaining with the team under McCarthy's leadership, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old offensive mind had been courted by McCarthy to stay in Dallas but also by the University of Washington to return to his home state and the offensive coordinator under new Huskies coach Jimmy Lake. But it appears Moore will stay in Frisco, where he has climbed the ladder from backup QB to QB coach to offensive coordinator over the last three seasons.

Moore guided the Cowboys to a league-best 431.5 yards per game and 27.1 points per game (sixth-best in NFL) in 2019, his first season as offensive coordinator.

Moore would be the second assistant to join McCarthy's staff in Dallas; Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan is expected to be hired as Cowboys DC.

McCarthy's introductory press conference on Wednesday will herald in a new era of Cowboys football, but one with a familiar voice on offense.