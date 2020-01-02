Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni, O-line coach stepping away

The housecleaning in Detroit continued on Thursday.

The Lions announced that defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson are stepping away from football. Both coaches joined Detroit in 2018 when coach Matt Patricia took the reins.

"Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family," Patricia said of Pasqualoni in a statement. "Coach P is one of the best men I've ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I'm grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together."

Pasqualoni and Davidson join seven assistants to have left or parted ways with the Lions organization this week, including special teams coordinator John Bonamego.

The only coordinator currently remaining in his post from last season is OC Darrell Bevell.

In his two seasons as Lions defensive coordinator, Pasqualoni saw his unit give up 367.7 yards per game and 24.5 points per game. After an average 2018 campaign, the Lions defense finished the 2019 season ranked 26th in PPG allowed and 31st in YPG allowed, a significant downgrade from a year prior.

Pasqualoni, 70, had previously been the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins from 2008 to 2009 and head coach of Syracuse (1991-2004) and Connecticut (2011-13).

Assured of their job security heading into the 2020 season, Patricia and Quinn now have the enormous undertaking of reshaping Detroit's coaching staff from the top down. Both men are already on the hot seat, and their hirings of assistants in the coming weeks will go a long toward cooling their thrones.