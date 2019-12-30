Dolphins fire OC Chad O'Shea after one season

Brian Flores' bunch has a lot to be excited about heading into 2020, but they won't be bringing their play-caller with them.

The Miami Dolphins have fired offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea after just one season with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the move. Miami is also parting ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, Garafolo added.

Miami struggled mightily on offense in 2019, finishing 27th in total yards per game with 310. A good amount of their struggles also had to do with a carousel at quarterback that revolved between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, but once Flores' staff decided to stick with Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins became more consistent, breaking 20 points in each of their final six games and winning three of those contests.

That wasn't enough to save O'Shea's job, though, as the Dolphins failed to establish any semblance of a running game, with the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick finishing as the team's leading rusher at 4.5 yards per carry. The next closest, running back Mark Walton, ended 2019 with 201 yards, while Kalen Ballage mustered less than two yards per carry to go along with his three rushing touchdowns.

Miami became a pass-first team that relied heavily on the contributions of DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, throwing its way to a few wins late. They'll have to find a new air traffic controller for Flores' staff in 2020.