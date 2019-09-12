QB Index, Week 2: Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott rocket up ranks

With opening week of the NFL's 100th season in the books, NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr join forces to update the QB Index -- the hierarchy among starting quarterbacks -- heading into Week 2.

NOTE: How do we arrive at these rankings? Well, each of the four QB watchers submits their individual ballot, and through the power of mathematics, we average out the results to arrive at our list. The individual rankings of each writer are listed in every QB blurb. As the season progresses, the pecking order will increasingly rely on 2019 performance alone, which means the deck will constantly reshuffle. But after one week, with a tiny sample of regular-season tape to evaluate, performance prior to the '19 campaign is also taken into account in the unique QB evaluations of each ranker.

1 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 1 | Blair: 1 | Filice: 1 | Parr: 1



2019 stats: 1 game | 75.8 pct | 378 pass yds | 11.5 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT



Parr: The reigning MVP didn't even need elite defense in Week 1. Sure, losing 1 game | 75.8 pct | 378 pass yds | 11.5 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INTThe reigning MVP didn't even need two healthy ankles to slice and dice what many think is potentially andefense in Week 1. Sure, losing Tyreek Hill for at least the next month is going to be a new test, but this superhuman pigskin distributor (and Sammy Watkins) did just fine without him against the Jaguars (18 of 25 for 216 yards and 2 TDs after Hill left the game). We're full speed ahead on Mahomes at No. 1.

2 Tom Brady QB Patriots 2

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 2 | Blair: 4 | Filice: 2 | Parr: 2



2019 stats: 1 game | 66.7 pct | 341 pass yds | 9.5 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT



Parr: Couple a supposed to be pretty decent at stopping people with the signing of one of the league's most talented receivers, and you get our first mover in the rankings this week. It seems old Tommy B. didn't come to play. He came to destroy anything in his path, with or without AB. Unfortunately, Brady's kryptonite is waiting for him in South Beach in Week 2 (Brady has six more losses on the road vs. the 1 game | 66.7 pct | 341 pass yds | 9.5 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INTCouple a scintillating debut against another one of those defenses that wasto be pretty decent at stopping people with the signing of one of the league's most talented receivers, and you get our first mover in the rankings this week. It seems old Tommy B. didn't come to play. He came to destroy anything in his path, with or without AB. Unfortunately, Brady's kryptonite is waiting for him in South Beach in Week 2 (Brady has six more losses on the road vs. the Dolphins than any other opponent). Just kidding. Did you see Miami's defense last week? Me neither. It didn't show up . Long live the GOAT.

3 Aaron Rodgers QB Packers 1

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 3 | Blair: 2 | Filice: 4 | Parr: 3



2019 stats: 1 game | 60.0 pct | 203 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INT



Parr: Rodgers moves down a spot because Brady showed he's still Brady while Rodgers wasn't Rodgers in Week 1. A rough start for Green Bay's QB1, no doubt, but we're not going to get too down on the two-time MVP considering last Thursday night was his first game action in Matt LaFleur's offense and he was up against one of the league's best defenses. It might not get any easier for him against a 1 game | 60.0 pct | 203 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INTRodgers moves down a spot because Brady showed he's still Brady while Rodgers wasn't Rodgers in Week 1. A rough start for Green Bay's QB1, no doubt, but we're not going to get too down on the two-time MVP considering last Thursday night was his first game action in Matt LaFleur's offense and he was up against one of the league's best defenses. It might not get any easier for him against a Vikings defense that overwhelmed Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 1, though.

4 Russell Wilson QB Seahawks 1

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 5 | Blair: 3 | Filice: 3 | Parr: 5



2019 stats: 1 game | 70.0 pct | 196 pass yds | 9.8 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INT



Parr: The 1 game | 70.0 pct | 196 pass yds | 9.8 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INTThe Seahawks had a minus-196 differential in total yards vs. the Bengals (teams are 54-466-1 when finishing a game with a yard differential of minus-196 or worse since 2000), but Seattle still managed to win, which speaks to Wilson's efficiency and immense value to this team. Posting less than 200 yards passing isn't going to get anyone excited in this era of beaucoup offense, but his throws to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on what turned out to be the game-winning drive were the difference. He drops a spot only because Brady is still such a gem.

6 Drew Brees QB Saints 1

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 6 | Blair: 8 | Filice: 6 | Parr: 4



2019 stats: 1 game | 74.4 pct | 370 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT



Parr: Brees made a mistake we rarely see from him, throwing his first red-zone INT since 2017 in the first quarter vs. the 1 game | 74.4 pct | 370 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INTBrees made a mistake we rarely see from him, throwing his first red-zone INT since 2017 in the first quarter vs. the Texans , but he bounced back to record his 35th fourth-quarter comeback (only Peyton Manning has more in the Super Bowl era). He's going to struggle when defenses force him out of the pocket, but when they don't, he'll dominate with precision no other QB can match.

7 Carson Wentz QB Eagles 2

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 8 | Blair: 6 | Filice: 5 | Parr: 7



2019 stats: 1 game | 71.8 pct | 313 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT



Parr: Wentz shook off a bleak start for Philly to lead the biggest comeback of his career, rallying from a 17-0 deficit. It might not have been the ideal way to open the season, but ultimately it was a highly encouraging step for a guy who hadn't taken a snap in a game since Dec. 9. Here's a stat to be excited about if you're an 1 game | 71.8 pct | 313 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INTWentz shook off a bleak start for Philly to lead the biggest comeback of his career, rallying from a 17-0 deficit. It might not have been the ideal way to open the season, but ultimately it was a highly encouraging step for a guy who hadn't taken a snap in a game since Dec. 9. Here's a stat to be excited about if you're an Eagles fan: Wentz was 12-of-13 for 197 pass yards, three TDs, and zero INTs on third down in Week 1.

8 Deshaun Watson QB Texans

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 7 | Blair: 7 | Filice: 8 | Parr: 8



2019 stats: 1 game | 66.7 pct | 268 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 40 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Parr: He'd like to have that third-quarter interception back, and sure, he hangs onto the ball for too long at times, but Watson made hero throw after hero throw against the 1 game | 66.7 pct | 268 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 40 rush yds | 1 rush TDHe'd like to have that third-quarter interception back, and sure, he hangs onto the ball for too long at times, but Watson made hero throw after hero throw against the Saints on Monday night, nearly pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback victory in one of the toughest places for a visiting team to win. The former Clemson QB gives his team a chance to win pretty much every time he takes the field. Watson is 14-9 as a starter in the regular season, and all nine losses have come by one possession. How rare is that? Well, per NFL Research, he's the only QB since 1950 to have at least 90% of his losses come by one possession (minimum five career losses).

10 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 5

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 11 | Blair: 11 | Filice: 10 | Parr: 12



2019 stats: 1 game | 78.1 pct | 405 pass yds | 12.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 0 INT



Bhanpuri: Surprised Dak could see anything but dollar signs by the fourth quarter of the 1 game | 78.1 pct | 405 pass yds | 12.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 0 INTSurprised Dak could see anything but dollar signs by the fourth quarter of the Cowboys ' demolition of the Giants . The polarizing fourth-year pro was money throwing all over the field, but especially on chunk yardage plays, going 8 of 9 for 243 yards and three scores on passes of 10-plus air yards against New York. Few things scream "pay me" like laying a perfect passer rating on a division rival.

12 Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers 2

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 13 | Blair: 16 | Filice: 12 | Parr: 10



2019 stats: 1 game | 65.6 pct | 276 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT



Bhanpuri: 1 game | 65.6 pct | 276 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT Big Ben struggled to connect on intermediate and deep passes throughout the Steelers ' lopsided loss to the Patriots on Sunday -- a problem that has plagued the QB since Week 17 of last season when Antonio Brown was working his way out of Pittsburgh (before he was working his way out of Oakland). In the two most recent games without Brown, Roethlisberger has been an abysmal 6 of 22 with 2 picks and a 22.0 passer rating on throws of 10-plus air yards -- worst among the 23 qualifying QBs during that span, per PFF. Compare that with the five games leading up to Brown's disappearing act last year, when Big Ben completed 52.1 percent of his intermediate and deep passes, with a 6:2 TD-to-INT ratio and a 107.2 passer rating. Not saying the Steelers made a mistake moving on from the receiver, but they've clearly yet to figure out how to manufacture anywhere near the same level of production without him.

13 Derek Carr QB Raiders 5

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 10 | Blair: 15 | Filice: 15 | Parr: 14



2019 stats: 1 game | 84.6 pct | 259 pass yds | 10.0 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INT



Bhanpuri: I've been 1 game | 84.6 pct | 259 pass yds | 10.0 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INTI've been blaring the Carr horn for quite some time now, so I was particularly satisfied to see the sixth-year pro in complete command of the Raiders ' offense Monday night. He was accurate, decisive and confident in his 2019 debut against one of the league's most gifted defensive minds in Broncos coach Vic Fangio. Carr tied for the third-fastest time to throw in Week 1 (2.33 seconds), per Next Gen Stats, which, combined with solid performances up front, helped neutralize Denver's fierce pass rush. If Oakland's offensive linemen can continue to hold up their end of the bargain (4 QB pressures, 0 sacks, per NGS), No. 4's got the goods to dice up defenses like it's 2016.

14 Baker Mayfield QB Browns 3

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 14 | Blair: 12 | Filice: 13 | Parr: 16



2019 stats: 1 game | 65.8 pct | 285 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INT



Bhanpuri: Mayfield was having a highly productive afternoon (22-for-29 passing for 258 yards and a TD) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday ... until the final 15 minutes. Three awful interceptions later, including one returned for a touchdown, and a nine-point deficit at the start of the quarter ended with the not work? 1 game | 65.8 pct | 285 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INTMayfield was having a highly productive afternoon (22-for-29 passing for 258 yards and a TD) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday ... until the final 15 minutes. Three awful interceptions later, including one returned for a touchdown, and a nine-point deficit at the start of the quarter ended with the Browns losing by 30. Although No. 6 held the ball too long on the second-quarter safety , the play call was actually the most frustrating part of that sequence. Play action from your own 1-yard line, with three of the four receivers running deep routes and Chris Hubbard left one-on-one against Cameron Wake ? How did that playwork?

16 Cam Newton QB Panthers 3

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 16 | Blair: 14 | Filice: 14 | Parr: 17



2019 stats: 1 game | 65.8 pct | 239 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT



Bhanpuri: That Superman doesn't have to barrel into defenders to move the chains and carry the offense anymore -- now that 1 game | 65.8 pct | 239 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INTThat Superman doesn't have to barrel into defenders to move the chains and carry the offense anymore -- now that Christian McCaffrey has assumed those responsibilities -- has to serve as a breath of fresh air for Panthers fans who no longer have to hold their collective breath with each snap. That said, three rushing attempts for -2 yards from one of the most dangerous mobile quarterbacks the game has ever known feels more like regression than evolution. Newton showed solid anticipation and velocity on comeback routes on Sunday, but missed some layups and noticeably took only one shot of 20 yards or more the entire game. Whether it's because No. 1's shoulder isn't quite right or simply a result of Norv Turner's system (or both), if the Panthers stick to this script, then their pass catchers (looking at you, D.J. Moore) will need to rack up more YAC than they did in Week 1, when they ranked 29th in the NFL in Next Gen Stats' YAC above expectation metric.

18 Matthew Stafford QB Lions 2

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 19 | Blair: 17 | Filice: 18 | Parr: 19



2019 stats: 1 game | 60.0 pct | 385 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT



Blair: The good: posting the highest Week 1 yardage total (385) and the fifth-best Week 1 passer rating (110.0) of your career while establishing productive connections with new additions 1 game | 60.0 pct | 385 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INTThe good: posting the highest Week 1 yardage total (385) and the fifth-best Week 1 passer rating (110.0) of your career while establishing productive connections with new additions Danny Amendola (seven catches for 104 yards and a score) and T.J. Hockenson (six catches for 131 yards and a score). The bad: failing to keep Arizona off the field long enough in the fourth quarter to prevent the Cardinals from making up an 18-point deficit and forcing overtime. The awkward: breaking in your relationship with your new offensive coordinator by having to answer questions about your extremely televised annoyance at the timeout he called that might have cost you a win.

19 Andy Dalton QB Bengals 5

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 18 | Blair: 19 | Filice: 19 | Parr: 20



2019 stats: 1 game | 68.6 pct | 418 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INT



Blair: Dalton and the 1 game | 68.6 pct | 418 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INTDalton and the Bengals couldn't mount a final push to upset the Seahawks in Seattle, but Dalton looked rejuvenated by an attack that saw three Cincinnati players top 60 receiving yards in the same game for the first time since Week 4 of the 2017 season . I wanted to rank him higher on my personal list, but we've seen Dalton get out to fast starts before, only to ultimately crumble. Consider that Dalton has posted a first-half passer rating of 90-plus in four previous seasons, but he's only topped 88 in the second half once in his career. If he continues to roll in Zac Taylor's offense, well ... I don't want to actually say "Dalton-aissance," but, you know. I'll be thinking it.

20 Marcus Mariota QB Titans 7

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 1 | Blair: 1 | Filice: 1 | Parr: 1



2019 stats: 1 game | 58.3 pct | 248 pass yds | 10.3 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT | 357 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Blair: Facing questions about his status as a franchise quarterback coming into the season, Mariota surely eased concerns in Tennessee with his performance 1 game | 58.3 pct | 248 pass yds | 10.3 ypa | 3 pass TD | 0 INT | 357 rush yds | 2 rush TDFacing questions about his status as a franchise quarterback coming into the season, Mariota surely eased concerns in Tennessee with his performance in Cleveland. The Browns gifted the Titans the upper hand via a flood of penalties and turnovers, but don't skimp on credit for Mariota, who took full advantage of the opportunities that came his way, pushing what had been a close contest into laugher territory by capitalizing on mistakes made by Cleveland. Mariota's day could be summed up by this fact: In his last three consecutive pass attempts, he completed three passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, the last two set up by Baker Mayfield interceptions. (Yes, the first was a 75-yard catch-and-run by Derrick Henry , but still.)

22 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 1

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 21 | Blair: 24 | Filice: 20 | Parr: 24



2019 stats: 1 game | 53.7 pct | 308 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT



Blair: It's good that the world was forced to wait until Murray played at least 60 minutes (plus!) of football before anyone could render a final judgment on his NFL future. Murray's first-half performance 1 game | 53.7 pct | 308 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INTIt's good that the world was forced to wait until Murray played at least 60 minutes (plus!) of football before anyone could render a final judgment on his NFL future. Murray's first-half performance against the Lions (6 of 16 for 41 yards, 0 TDs and an ugly pick, plus multiple batted balls) was among the worst by an NFL quarterback in Week 1 since 2010; in that span, only Nathan Peterman , who compiled a first-half passer rating of 8.2, did worse than Murray's passer rating of 19.8 . Things seemed to start to come together for him in the third quarter, when he had success attacking the middle of the field and put together the first real scoring drive of his career. The offensive blitz he marshaled in the final 6 minutes or so of regulation, connecting on a pair of touchdown tosses and a 2-point conversion, provided a tantalizing view of what could be in store.

24 Jacoby Brissett QB Colts 5

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 22 | Blair: 22 | Filice: 24 | Parr: 25



2019 stats: 1 game | 77.8 pct | 190 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INT



Blair: The lack of an established track record as the regular starter is probably the main thing holding Brissett down at this point. Otherwise, he played a crisp, zippy game in his first time out as 1 game | 77.8 pct | 190 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INTThe lack of an established track record as the regular starter is probably the main thing holding Brissett down at this point. Otherwise, he played a crisp, zippy game in his first time out as The Answer in Indy, looking decisive and accurate in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, while the Colts ' O-line preserved a mostly clean pocket -- according to Next Gen Stats, Brissett attempted just two passes under pressure, though he was sacked twice. His completion percentage was a career best for a game that he started, and most importantly, he gave the Colts a chance to win.

25 Mitchell Trubisky QB Bears 3

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 27 | Blair: 27 | Filice: 27 | Parr: 22



2019 stats: 1 game | 57.8 pct | 228 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT



Filice: Trailing by seven points with two minutes left in the game, Trubisky current teammates picked him up, forcing a three-and-out to give the quarterback one last chance at heroics. Lining up at his own 14-yard line with 1:33 left and one timeout, Trubisky opened the drive with a 2-yard checkdown pass to his running back. Then he airmailed a couple of receivers over the middle before taking a sack on fourth down. Ballgame. If there's a clutch gene, Mitch's was recessive on this night. 1 game | 57.8 pct | 228 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INTTrailing by seven points with two minutes left in the game, Trubisky threw an unseemly red-zone pick to his former teammate, Adrian Amos . Fortunately, Trubisky'steammates picked him up, forcing a three-and-out to give the quarterback one last chance at heroics. Lining up at his own 14-yard line with 1:33 left and one timeout, Trubisky opened the drive with a 2-yard checkdown pass to his running back. Then he airmailed a couple of receivers over the middle before taking a sack on fourth down. Ballgame. If there's a clutch gene, Mitch's was recessive on this night.

28 Josh Allen QB Bills 2

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 28 | Blair: 25 | Filice: 28 | Parr: 28



2019 stats: 1 game | 64.9 pct | 254 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 1 pass TD | 2 INT | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Filice: A lightning rod since the 2018 pre-draft period, Allen provided something for everyone in Week 1. Over the first three quarters against the 1 game | 64.9 pct | 254 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 1 pass TD | 2 INT | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TDA lightning rod since the 2018 pre-draft period, Allen provided something for everyone in Week 1. Over the first three quarters against the Jets , he threw two picks, lost two fumbles and posted a 44.1 passer rating, digging the Bills a 16-0 hole in the process. This brought great joy to Allen detractors, bolstering claims that the former No. 7 overall pick essentially offers unrefined tools for unsophisticated fools. But in the fourth quarter, Allen's bazooka arm started hitting its targets (8-for-10, 102 yards, 1 TD, 142.5 passer ratings), his legs produced a scramble score and the Bills wound up stunning the Jets 17-16 . Allen acolytes, have your last laugh. (For now.)

30 Jameis Winston QB Buccaneers

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 31 | Blair: 31 | Filice: 30 | Parr: 30



2019 stats: 1 game | 55.6 pct | 194 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INT



Filice: The former Heisman winner threw 28 interceptions during his 27 games at Florida State. Since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, he's committed a league-high 61 INTs in 57 games. In 1 game | 55.6 pct | 194 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INTThe former Heisman winner threw 28 interceptions during his 27 games at Florida State. Since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, he's committed a league-high 61 INTs in 57 games. In Sunday's loss to San Francisco , Jameis connected with three different 49ers -- two of whom notched pick-sixes -- to counter his one touchdown strike to a Buccaneer. Silver lining: Winston's two fumbles in the game were recovered by the good guys, keeping him one lost fumble shy of Kirk Cousins for the NFL lead since '15.

31 Gardner Minshew QB Jaguars NA

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 30 | Blair: 30 | Filice: 32 | Parr: 31



2019 stats: 1 game | 88.0 pct | 275 pass yds | 11.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT



Filice: Minshew took college football by storm last year after grad-transferring from East Carolina to Washington State. Sporting a delightful mustache and 1 game | 88.0 pct | 275 pass yds | 11.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INTMinshew took college football by storm last year after grad-transferring from East Carolina to Washington State. Sporting a delightful mustache and a low-tech headband , the Mississippi native deftly executed Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, guiding the 11-2 Cougs to the most wins in school history, finishing fifth in Heisman voting and cementing himself as a cult hero of the Saturday game. On Sunday, the sixth-round draft pick was pressed into service for Jacksonville's third drive by Nick Foles' broken collarbone . He proceeded to complete his first 13 passes and finish the day with a juicy stat line: 22-of-25 for 275 yards and two touchdowns (against one pick). So who am I -- the only QB watcher in this exercise placing Minshew dead last on his personal rankings -- to play the killjoy role? Just a small man apparently stuck on small sample size.

32 Ryan Fitzpatrick QB Dolphins

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 32 | Blair: 32 | Filice: 31 | Parr: 32



2019 stats: 1 game | 48.3 pct | 185 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT



Filice: The good: On Sunday, The bad: He also became the first NFL quarterback to throw an interception for eight different teams. The ugly: Fitzpatrick still looked superior to 1 game | 48.3 pct | 185 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INTOn Sunday, Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first NFL quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for eight different teams.He also became the first NFL quarterback to throw an interception for eight different teams.Fitzpatrick still looked superior to Josh Rosen , who took four dropbacks in mop-up duty, recording a pick, a sack and a batted pass. Stay strong, Fin fans.

The Air Index delivered by FedEx ranks NFL quarterback performances all season long. What is the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes gets knocked out of the No. 1 spot in next week's ranking? Check out the FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote.