NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Saints still at No. 1 despite loss

The logline of this week in pro football is playing defense.

Yeah, peeps -- it still matters.

During a season in which scoring is at an all-time high, there were quite a few Week 13 games that featured suppressed points. The Jaguars beat the hard-charging Colts by a score straight out of 1934, 6-0. In fact, 14 teams failed to reach 20 points last week. That's darn near half the league right there. Sure, the Chiefs ruined it with their 40-burger -- but for them, that's like only scoring 20, so they don't count. They also played the Raiders, which doubly makes it not count.

The headliner from many games that featured prime defensive efforts came last Thursday, when the Cowboys defense stonewalled what was the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. The Saints couldn't reach the Mendoza line in yardage, even with the help of a few Dallas penalties to extend drives. The age-old mantra still applies: play solid defense, don't turn the ball over, make your kicks ... and you'll win a lot of games.

I thoroughly enjoyed that bout ...

We always hear that more scoring is better for the NFL, but that 13-10 game was as entertaining as any game save for Chiefs at Rams. Playing defense is still cool. â Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) November 30, 2018

Not everyone agreed ...

You serious? Horrid officiating ruined it and the skilled players we enjoy watching didnât determine the outcome! Awful game â Pete G (@PeterHGaunt) November 30, 2018

Strangely, or not strangely, many fans and people around football don't want to see defensive battles. They only want scoring. Well, what if Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith -- or Cameron Jordan -- have more skill than the skill players, or your fantasy running back? Playing incredible defense involves as much scheming as offense, even if it unfortunately means your flex spot only scored three points. Talent, strategy and ultimately drama -- I thought that is why we watch the sport?

Football was not the only thing on the mind, as we lost former President (and football fan) George H.W. Bush. The honors, coverage and social media tributes have poured in over the past few days. This one stuck out to me, as I have long supported the charity that provided Sully.

If you are looking for a way to pay tribute to our former president -- and do something important for those who need emotional support -- making a donation to America's VetDogs is worthwhile.

President Bush's favorite team, the Houston Texans, has been worth a watch for the better part of two months. They continue to climb, as there is much change in the top 10. That goes for the rest of the rankings, too. Send your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 1 SAINTS (10-2) Previous rank: No. 1



Amidst the sports-talk banter and endless critiques of the Saints' loss in Dallas, at the end of the day, they fell by three points on the road. Sure, without a few penalties on the Cowboys, it could have been worse, but the point is that New Orleans narrowly lost despite Drew Brees being off his game for much of the night (even when he was not under heavy duress). The Saints' defense was fantastic, proving its No. 1 ranking against the run does not stem solely from opponents deciding to ignore the ground game in hopes of catching Brees and the offense through the air. New Orleans bottled up Ezekiel Elliott, or at least held him in check for most of the contest (23 carries for 76 rushing yards, though he did catch six balls for 60 yards). As for Sean Payton's offensive line? Yeah, those guys got destroyed. You can panic about that.

RANK 3 PATRIOTS (9-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 4



Call Sunday's victory a gut-it-out win. The offense milled about without putting points on the board ... until it mattered. Tom Brady engineered two late scoring drives, with Josh Gordon paying off the first and fullback James Develin completing the second, while the defense battened down the hatches, closing off in the fourth quarter whatever leaks sprung early in the third. The Pats stopped Kirk Cousins on downs when the game was in doubt, then secured an interception late to preserve the two-score victory. Top moment: Brady, who reached 1,000 career rushing yards with a 5-yard scamper early, pulled a savvy self-preservation act late. Needing to kneel down at the end of the game, Brady made sure to step forward, then point to the ref as if to show he reached the line of scrimmage. Hall of Famers know their stats, apparently -- even the oddities.

RANK 6 TEXANS (9-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 8



Nine in a row's nine in a row, no matter who you play in the NFL. The Texans handed the pesky Browns an L, mostly on the strength of a mistake-causing defense that didn't let up Sunday at Reliant Stadium. If you are scoring at home, Houston forced four turnovers while barely budging on third down, rendering much of Cleveland's 428 yards meaningless.



Side note: This is no political column, but we would be remiss if we did not pay respect to a huge football fan, former athlete and, of course, Navy veteran of World War II: George H.W. Bush, who died Friday. The former President of the United States enjoyed attending Texans and Astros games, and he was always acknowledged with tremendous respect for a life in public service. My perspective on Bush changed forever when I read "FlyBoys," and the account of ditching his plane following a bombing run at Chichi Jima. It's an incredible tale that illustrates how remarkable it was that Bush led such a full postwar life after narrowly escaping capture and being rescued by a U.S. submarine. Rest in peace. And in this case, I'm glad the Texans won on Sunday.

RANK 10 COWBOYS (7-5) 2 Previous rank: No. 12



Defense rocks. It's not out of vogue, it's not out of print. It hasn't gone the way of CD liner notes, either. No, it's still an integral part of pro football. And the Cowboys own the signature unit in the league. Top to bottom, this group is stacked. After Dallas held the Saints to their lowest yardage total (176) since Week 17 of the 2001 season (when Aaron Brooks was New Orleans' QB), you could see why Cowboys brass had so much enthusiasm for the young secondary. Byron Jones, who has performed at an All-Pro level, probably did the best job anyone has done covering Michael Thomas all season. Even Jones' DPI was merely a result of him slipping and running into Thomas. Leighton Vander Esch should be an All-Pro, as well. Jaylon Smith has become the unit's white-out ... eraser ... whatever you want to call him, possessing enough acceleration to negate mistakes made by himself or his teammates. Couple these studs with a front four that's getting after it, and it makes sense that the Cowboys rank second in the NFL in points allowed per game. Drew Brees threw for 127 yards ... 30 of which came after a roughing-the-punter penalty extended a Saints drive. What an outing.

RANK 14 BRONCOS (6-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 16



The Broncos aren't in the holiday mood, at least not when it comes to giving away postseason spots -- or providing breathing room for opposing offenses. Vance Joseph's defense locked down the Bengals' Jeff Driskel-led attack on Sunday, allowing only 10 points while watching Cincy sputter its way to 12 penalties. That stout effort was paired with an effortless running game that piled up yards on the ground ... 218, to be precise. Phillip Lindsay might be closing the gap on Saquon Barkley in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, accounting for 157 yards of rushing real estate in the win. Lindsay also is on pace to surpass the record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie with 1,250, with his current figure of 937 trailing only LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010) and Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001) in that mark all-time. Give the offensive line a hug, though, as Lindsay is averaging 3.68 yards per rush before contact, easily the highest figure in the league.

RANK 17 TITANS (6-6) 4 Previous rank: No. 21



The Titans came up with key plays when they had to. Congrats to them on the win. Now for a reality check: If you need a last-minute drive to beat the Jets -- who are playing for nothing and are featuring their QB2 -- on your home field, no less, you are probably not a playoff team. Still, give Marcus Mariota props for a beautiful deep ball that set up a field goal to get Tennessee within reach, and for coming back two drives later to march the Titans 86 yards for the game-winner.

RANK 19 PACKERS (4-7-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 15



The critics, and many Packers fans, finally got their wish Sunday evening: Mike McCarthy is out, following an awful home loss to one of the worst teams in the league. As per usual, McCarthy shouldered the blame for another subpar performance from the offense. Aaron Rodgers was ineffective for the balance of the game. He did avoid throwing any interceptions, which padded his already-outstanding TD-to-INT ratio. But he did go a poor 3-for-14 on throws over 10 yards. His failure to be loving with McCarthy -- or vice-versa -- apparently ended up being a primary factor in the latter's dismissal, the prospect of which had come to resemble a boulder rolling downhill in recent weeks.



Side note: A possible suggestion to help both the interim head coach and the QB1: Utilize Aaron Jones more. Sorry, but 11 carries in a close affair like the contest with the Cardinals sucks. Run the damn ball with the best RB in the stable.

RANK 21 BROWNS (4-7-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 18



The Browns were a trendy upset pick in a week that ended up being full of upsets ... except they didn't come close to upending the Texans. Baker Mayfield has been playing with (and displaying) plenty of confidence. More often than not, his attitude has been a breath of fresh air for Cleveland. On Sunday, he apparently felt secure enough in his abilities to try and put the ball wherever he wanted against the Houston defense, but it didn't turn out well. His first interception was the worst kind: a forced throw into a zone with a linebacker/hybrid lurking in underneath coverage. Pick-six for Zach Cunningham ... 17-0, Texans. On the next drive, Mayfield pushed another pass into coverage, this decision being worse than the first ... another pick, which led to a Houston field goal. Then came some classic rookie QB pressing, as Mayfield heaved a deep ball into triple coverage when he had room to run for the first-down marker. Interception. Houston notched another field goal on the ensuing drive, and it was 23-zip. For all intents and purposes, that was the ballgame.

RANK 22 LIONS (4-8) Previous rank: No. 22



The Lions didn't lay down for the juggernaut Rams. But they didn't block No. 99 in white, either. Aaron Darnold wreaked havoc on both Detroit's run game and Matthew Stafford. Donald stopped a drive by deflecting a pass on third-and-7 in the second quarter. He sacked Stafford to thwart another drive early in the fourth. On the next Detroit drive, Donald tracked down the franchise quarterback, closing like an undrafted free agent looking for his first career takedown. Stafford coughed up the football, which set up Los Angeles for a significant touchdown to stretch its lead to 23-13. It was the play of the afternoon in an affair that was much closer than the highlight shows will tell you. Frankly, Stafford should have eaten the ball and lived to play for second down. Then again, I am not typing that while a ridiculously powerful 280-pound DT hones in on my iPad.

RANK 23 BILLS (4-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 24



Not sure your friendly writer has ever seen a player as open in the end zone as Charles Clay was at the end of the game Sunday. The Bills tight end couldn't come up with a Josh Allen throw, and Buffalo failed to take down the Dolphins. Of course, Allen did sidestep two pass rushers, roll right before rolling back left, then unfurl a hurried heave to get the would-be game-winner near Clay in the first place. Maybe he could have dove? Or dove better? It looked almost as if Clay was worried about staying in the end zone instead of doing whatever was necessary to secure the catch. He was open enough to not only make the reception, but check his eBay auction bid on an ornate German beer stein before casually strolling into the paint. Or Buffalo could have scored on the next play. What a way to lose. #BillsMafia

RANK 25 FALCONS (4-8) 5 Previous rank: No. 20



The Falcons pulled off the rare feat of losing to not just one but two backup quarterbacks Sunday. The season has been unkind to Atlanta's defense. The Ravens played like a 2018 cover band, shamelessly copying every other offense in running right over the Falcons' front seven. Chalk up another 207 yards on a unit that's allowed 211, 132 and 150 in successive weeks. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson's abilities pose a unique threat for any opponent. Especially for Deion Jones, who faced a stiff challenge in his first game this season since Week 1. The dude shook off enough rust to make 15 tackles and sack Jackson.

RANK 26 BUCCANEERS (5-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 27



As impossible as it might seem, the Bucs are in the playoff mix. Actually, they're more than in the mix -- they have a realistic mathematical chance to squeeze into the tournament. Consider: At 5-7, Tampa is 1.5 games back of the Vikings and only a game back of the Redskins and Panthers. The problem: their schedule. The Bucs host the Saints this week, then travel to Baltimore and Dallas for road games before finishing out the season at home versus the Falcons. Going 8-8 might be enough to secure that sixth seed. Not sure Tampa will find the necessary two or three wins with that slate, though.



Side note: This defense intercepted three passes in 11 games coming into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, then promptly went out and stole four Cam Newton throws. Pirates.

RANK 27 JAGUARS (4-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 28



It's not often that six-nuthin' shutouts come down the NFL pike, but the Jags' defense was up to snuff -- and then some -- on Sunday. Todd Wash's guys made the afternoon uncomfortable for Andrew Luck, providing consistent pressure and blanket coverage. The back seven was ever present, making Luck hold the ball or throw into tight windows, while the secondary made several strong open-field tackles. Cody Kessler didn't provide much of a lift in his first start for Doug Marrone. There was another thing he didn't do, but in a good way -- I bet you can guess what it was. (I'll give you a hint: It rhymes with shminterception.) Kessler also displayed a heavy dose of toughness on his runs out of the pocket. The Jags' shutout was Exhibit A of a gritty division win. Man, did they need it.

RANK 28 BENGALS (5-7) 3 Previous rank: No. 25



Not a fun first foray for Jeff Driskel as a starter. The Broncos, after facing quarterbacks with over 100 career wins in consecutive weeks, were more than prepared to handle the Bengals newbie. At least the rest of the team chipped in to help Driskel by committing 100 yards' worth of penalties. When the yellow flags weren't flying, Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay was, as Cincy allowed 218 more rushing yards to pad the 32nd-ranked run defense's stats. It's been a tough year. Three of the Bengals' next four games are on the road.

RANK 29 RAIDERS (2-10) 1 Previous rank: No. 30



The pundits thought there was no way the Raiders could keep up with the Chiefs' track team Sunday. False. Say what you want about Jon Gruden, but the locker room is still competing for him. Oakland wasn't far off, as they came a stop on third-and-goal away from making matters realllllllllllllllll interesting against the NFL's scariest offense. Derek Carr deserves your respect out there on that field, too, as he performed at a high level despite his most reliable receiver being journeyman tight end Jared Cook, and with no hoss on offense capable of taking over a game. Marcell Ateman, Jalen Richard, Cook ... they're all nice spot players, but they'd have difficulty starting for many other teams. Carr put up 33 with those fellas.

RANK 31 49ERS (2-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 29



You gotta hand it to Nick Mullens. The kid simply wouldn't give up, despite being down 43-16. Mullens threw for more than 400 yards in Seattle, which is no small feat, regardless of the score or whether it was garbage time. I will tell you what is garbage: When teams lay down late after another crowd-infused Seattle butt-kicking. Too bad Mullens can't give Kyle Shanahan any reps at safety. Russell Wilson feasted on the Niners' secondary when he decided to unleash vertically. It wasn't pretty. Either time. Or in the red zone. Or overall.

RANK 32 JETS (3-9) 1 Previous rank: No. 31



Gotta agree with what Rich Gannon said on the Jets- Titans broadcast. New York was up three, facing a third-and-5, with just over two minutes to play. Tennessee crowded the line of scrimmage with 10 players. Why not take a deep shot with single coverage? Would that be aggressive? Sure. Who cares when you're 3-8? Go win the darn game. The Jets played not to lose. Understandable, given the game situation, but not with Tennessee begging them to make a move. Would be nice to see teams destined for top-five picks in the 2019 NFL Draft take a few chances.

