Fifth-year option tracker for 2015 first-round picks

NFL teams benefit from a collectively bargained rookie wage scale that provided clubs with a fifth-year option for all first-round selections. The deadline to pick up those options is prior to May 3 following the player's third season, per the CBA.

With the deadline for 2015 first-round picks to have their 2019 options picked up quickly approaching, let's take a rundown of the players who have had their option exercised and who is still twisting in the wind:

No. 1 pick Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Picked up. The Bucs made the no-brainer move in picking up Winston's $20.922 million* contract. A long-term deal should come down the line.

No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans: Picked up. The Titans made the obvious choice to pick up a fifth year of Mariota. The move gives Tennessee two seasons of team control under new OC Matt LaFleur before an extension or franchise tag comes into play.

No. 3 pick Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Jacksonville Jaguars: TBD. Last year the Jags explained picking up Blake Bortles' fifth-year option as a "smart business decision." The QBs wrist injury might have stopped the team from upgrading the position this year. Could that series of events change the team's tune in using the fifth-year option? Fowler, who has an injury history and one start to his name, is coming off an eight-sack season. With Yannick Ngakoue rising and a plethora of big-name players on the D-Line, the Jags could decide the $14.2 million fifth-year option is too much to keep Fowler.

No. 4 pick Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: Picked up. The Raiders will keep Cooper around on a $13.9 million option in 2019. The receiver could be in for a bounce-back season as the focal point of Jon Gruden's new offense.

No. 5 pick Brandon Scherff, G, Washington Redskins: Picked up. The road-grating interior lineman will make $12.525 million in 2019, a figure that would currently sit No. 2 among all guards. With the injuries to the offensive line last season, there was no way the Redskins weren't picking up Scherff's option.

No. 6 pick Leonard Williams, DE, New York Jets: Picked up. Once part of a star-studded trio that included Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson, Big Cat Williams is the only man left riding with Gang Green. In three seasons, Williams has compiled 178 tackle and 12 sacks as a pocket-pushing lineman.

No. 7 pick Kevin White, WR, Chicago Bears: TBD. Playing just five games in three seasons, the expectation is that the Bears will not pick up White's option. Chicago got slightly burned by forgoing Kyle Fuller's fifth-year option last season, but given White's injury history and the Bears' offseason receiver additions, passing on White's $13.924 million option is the logical move.

No. 8 pick Vic Beasley, DE, Atlanta Falcons: Picked up. Beasley is coming off a down season, earning just five QB takedowns following a 15.5-sack 2016. Regardless, the Falcons weren't going to bypass on the fifth-year option despite the $14.2 million price tag.

No. 9 pick Ereck Flowers, OT, New York Giants: TBD. After attempting and failing to trade Flowers during the draft, it would be a surprise if Dave Gettleman did an about-face and then picked up the $12.5 million option for the displaced left tackle.

No. 10 pick Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Picked up. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year and rushing touchdown's leader is going nowhere. The Rams will gladly pick up the $9.63 million option for their offensive engine. The question is how much Gurley will eventually make on an extension, or whether he'll have to play the franchise tag game like Le'Veon Bell to get paid long-term.

No. 11 pick Trae Waynes, CB, Minnesota Vikings: Picked up. The Vikes picked up the $9.069 million option for the physical corner. Waynes improved last season as a full-time starter. It's fair to wonder, however, if Minnesota drafted his eventual replacement in 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes. The Vikings could ride the next two years with Waynes and then let him walk in free agency in 2020.

No. 12 pick Danny Shelton, DT, Cleveland Browns: TBD. Recently acquired by the New England Patriots for a 2019 third-round pick, Bill Belichick could use the $7.154 million option as a placeholder until he gets a full evaluation of Shelton.

No. 13 pick Andrus Peat, OL, New Orleans Saints: Picked up. Peat's versatility makes his $9.232 million option a good bet. The guard is coming off ankle surgery after suffering a break in the Saints' first-round playoff victory but is expected to be ready for training camp. Peat enjoyed a great 2017 campaign helping lead the Saints rejuvenated rushing attack.

No. 14 pick DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: Picked up. After trading Jarvis Landry, the Dolphins made the move to pick up Parker's fifth-year option. The enigmatic receiver owns the talent to be a force in Adam Gase's offense, but his inconsistencies have led to some frustration from the coaching staff. If he doesn't improve in 2018, the Dolphins could rescind the option, barring a devastating injury.

No. 15 pick Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Picked up. The Chargers jumped at the chance to keep their workhorse back for another season at a rate of $5.605 million -- less than the annual value of 2018 No. 2 pick Saquon Barkley (expected to be around $7.8 million). Gordon has improved his value in the passing game each year and has become a touchdown maker (18 rushing TDs the past two seasons).

No. 16 pick Kevin Johnson, CB, Houston Texans: Picked up. When healthy, Johnson displayed high upside as a shutdown corner. Injuries have tarnished the past two years, however. Johnson has missed 14 games since his rookie season. The Texans would be on the hook for the $9.069 million if those injuries persist.

No. 17 pick Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers: Picked up. Armstead's 2017 was cut short by a broken hand, but the Niners opted for the option despite the injury history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The 24-year-old played just six games in 2017 after competing in just eight in 2016. The 49ers are moving Armstead into a run-stopping role while shifting last year's first-round pick Solomon Thomas into the pass-rusher spot.

No. 18 pick Marcus Peters, CB, Kansas City Chiefs: Picked up. Getting Peters for two cheap years was part of the reason the Los Angeles Rams traded for the maligned but talented corner. Peters option is worth $9.046 million in 2019. He'd be worth much more on the open market. The Rams now have two years to see how the ball-hawking corner meshes with Wade Phillips.

No. 19 pick Cameron Erving, C, Cleveland Browns: TBD. The Chiefs traded a fifth-round pick for Erving before the 2017 season. He couldn't crack the regular rotation, playing fewer than 10 snaps in nine of his 13 appearances. Given the usage, it would be flabbergasting if the Chiefs picked up the $9.6 million option.

No. 20 pick Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Picked up. After almost getting run out of town following two disappointing seasons, Agholor burst out during the Eagles championship run, leading the team's wideouts in receptions. Given his trajectory after becoming a full-time slot receiver, picking up the fifth-year option, even at $9.387 million, was an easy move for Howie Roseman.

No. 21 pick Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Cincinnati Bengals: TBD. The Bengals are a wild card coming down to the deadline. Given Ogbuehi massive struggles -- Marvin Lewis said the offensive tackle "held us back" (probably literally and figuratively) -- declining the option would seem the move. However, Cincy did pick up Darqueze Dennard's option last year when he hadn't proven anything yet. Could Lewis & Co. make a similar bet with their problematic offensive tackle?

No. 22 pick Bud Dupree, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Picked up. Ryan Shazier's catastrophic injury didn't give the Steelers pause when deciding to pick up another fifth-year option -- nor should it have. Dupree has been a disappointment through three seasons, earning just 14.5 total sacks. The Steelers, however, are betting the $9.232 million option that the 25-year-old has yet to reach his full potential.

No. 23 pick Shane Ray, DE, Denver Broncos: TBD. The Broncos selecting Bradley Chubb could change the outlook for Ray in Denver. NFL Network's James Palmer reported it's far from a sure thing the Broncos will pick up Ray's $9.2 million option. John Elway said he would factor in the Chubb selection to his decision. Ray has earned just 13 sacks in three seasons.

No. 24 pick D. J. Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals: Picked up. Humphries has come along slowly in his young career. After sitting out his entire rookie campaign, however, the 24-year-old has gotten progressively better despite injury issues. Humphries is coming off a torn MCL and dislocated kneecap which caused him to miss most of the 2017 season. He's expected to be ready by training camp. The Cardinals are counting on Humphries to lock down the left tackle spot.

No. 25 pick Shaq Thompson, OLB, Carolina Panthers: Picked up. The rangy linebacker has grown into a full-time role, giving Carolina the fastest linebacking corps in the NFL. With Thomas Davis' four-game suspension and looming retirement, keeping Thompson around beyond 2019 will be a growing priority for the Panthers.

No. 26 pick Breshad Perriman, WR, Baltimore Ravens: TBD. Another of the struggling first-round receivers is reportedly unlikely to have his option picked up. Perriman missed his entire rookie season due to injury and has just 43 receptions in 27 appearances, with just four career starts. The Ravens completely remade their receiving corps this offseason, signing Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead before adding a pair of mid-round draft picks. Perriman could get squeezed out of the rotation even if he stays healthy this offseason.

No. 27 pick Byron Jones, DB, Dallas Cowboys: Picked up. The Cowboys have yo-yoed Jones from corner to safety and now back to corner. The hope is that the athletic defensive back recaptures his rookie form after a trying 2017 season at safety.

No. 28 pick Laken Tomlinson, G, Detroit Lions: TBD. The San Francisco 49ers acquired Tomlinson for a 2019 fifth-round pick before the season. The guard started 15 games for the Niners and faired decently well as a run blocker in Kyle Shanahan's scheme. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Niners decided to pick up the option as a placeholder, but according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee it seems the team is leaning towards declining.

No. 29 pick Phillip Dorsett, WR, Indianapolis Colts: TBD. The Patriots acquired Dorsett in a trade for QB Jacoby Brissett. New England then barely used the wideout. Dorsett caught 12 receptions for 194 yards and zero scores in 15 games in 2017. There is almost no chance Belichick will pay the $9.387 million option for Dorsett -- FYE: Rob Gronkowski is set to make less than that next year.

No. 30 pick Damarious Randall, DB, Green Bay Packers: Picked up. Traded to Cleveland for QB DeShone Kizer, the Browns almost immediately picked up the fifth-year option. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams plans to deploy Randall as a safety, his more natural position.

No. 31 pick Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: TBD. The Saints traded Anthony to Miami for a fifth-round pick after he fell out of favor with the coaching staff. The LB appeared in just eight games for the Dolphins, playing sparingly. His usage doesn't warrant the cost of the fifth-year option.

No. 32 pick Malcom Brown, DT, New England Patriots: TBD. Brown has become a stable contributor in the Patriots' defensive interior, compiling 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games in 2017. Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss noted it's a safe bet the Pats will pick up the option on Brown.

*Fifth-year salaries are determined by draft position. The first ten picks earn pay equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. The remainder of the first round is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position. Per the CBA, a player's position is determined by where he took the most snaps during his third league year.