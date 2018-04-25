Atlanta Falcons pick up Vic Beasley's fifth-year option

Another day, another no-brainer fifth-year option exercised in the NFL.

The Falcons became the latest team Wednesday to pick up the fifth-year option on their 2015 first-round draft pick, Vic Beasley. That means the young pass rusher isn't going anywhere anytime soon, now under contract in Atlanta through the 2019 season.

The move comes with zero surprise and no suspense. Beasley is 25 years old, has 24.5 sacks in his first three seasons and has forced nine fumbles.

Beasley joins the Rams' Todd Gurley and Marcus Peters, the Titans' Marcus Mariota, the Cowboys' Byron Jones, the Raiders' Amari Cooper, the Steelers' Bud Dupree, the Dolphins' DeVante Parker and the Jets' Leonard Williams as players who have had their fifth-year options picked up in the last few days.