Cardinals pick up D.J. Humphries' fifth-year option

The Arizona Cardinals aren't giving up on D.J. Humphries' ceiling just yet.

The team picked up the offensive lineman's fifth-year option Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, which keeps the oft-injured, enigmatic tackle under the Cards' control through the 2019 season.

Humphries has had a rollercoaster three years in Arizona, which started off with a rookie season that kept him inactive for all 16 games and featured Bruce Arians in his ear constantly.

Humphries' second and third seasons in the desert showed much more promise, with the offensive lineman starting 18 total games at right and left tackle. Though even then, his availability was still marred by a concussion and knee injuries.

With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury alone, the Cardinals have time to figure out if Humphries can finally have the breakout season they expected from him when they took him with the 2015 NFL Draft's 24th overall pick.