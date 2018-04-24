Around the NFL  

 

 

Dolphins pick up DeVante Parker's fifth-year option

Print
  • By Marc Sessler
More Columns >

The NFL's exclusive fifth-year option party rolls on.

The Dolphins on Tuesday became the latest team to join the fray, exercising DeVante Parker's fifth-year team option. Worth roughly $9.5 million, the move keeps Miami's 25-year-old wideout under contract through 2019.

The Dolphins obviously see promise in Parker -- the 14th overall pick from 2015 -- despite the receiver failing to top 750 yards in any of his three pro seasons. If Parker fails to break out in 2018, Miami could bypass his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury alone.

At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Parker has shown on-field flashes. He opened strong last season, with 18 catches over his first three starts. From there, he never topped six grabs in a game and finished the campaign with just one score.

With the Dolphins in play to draft a quarterback, Miami's offense has the potential to look entirely different. It makes sense to keep Parker under team control until they know for certain what he can become.

Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments