Dolphins pick up DeVante Parker's fifth-year option

The NFL's exclusive fifth-year option party rolls on.

The Dolphins on Tuesday became the latest team to join the fray, exercising DeVante Parker's fifth-year team option. Worth roughly $9.5 million, the move keeps Miami's 25-year-old wideout under contract through 2019.

The Dolphins obviously see promise in Parker -- the 14th overall pick from 2015 -- despite the receiver failing to top 750 yards in any of his three pro seasons. If Parker fails to break out in 2018, Miami could bypass his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury alone.

At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Parker has shown on-field flashes. He opened strong last season, with 18 catches over his first three starts. From there, he never topped six grabs in a game and finished the campaign with just one score.

With the Dolphins in play to draft a quarterback, Miami's offense has the potential to look entirely different. It makes sense to keep Parker under team control until they know for certain what he can become.