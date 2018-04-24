Rams exercise options on Todd Gurley, Marcus Peters

We're all witness to a pair of no-brainer moves out of Los Angeles.

The Rams on Tuesday picked up running back Todd Gurley's fifth-year option. The club did the same with traded-for cornerback Marcus Peters, the Rams announced. Both players are now under contract with the Rams through 2019.

Gurley's $9.63 million option is worth every penny. The 23-year-old runner roared back to life last season under new coach Sean McVay, rumbling for a career-best 1,305 yards and 13 scores.

Gurley was equally dangerous through the air, hauling in a team-leading 64 passes for 788 yards and another six touchdowns. An obvious selection for Offensive Player of the Year, Gurley -- the 10th overall pick of the 2015 draft -- remains the beating heart of this Los Angeles attack.

Peters isn't leaving town anytime soon, either. Acquired from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder, the 25-year-old cover man looms as a plug-and-play starter across from fellow Rams cornerback Aqib Talib.

Exercising these options won't preclude general manager Les Snead from pursuing a long-term extension for either player. Gurley, especially, looms as a proven centerpiece for a Rams team imbued with Super Bowl dreams.