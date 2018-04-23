Steelers exercise LB Bud Dupree's fifth-year option

The Steelers aren't ready to give up on Bud Dupree.

Pittsburgh on Monday exercised the fifth-year option on the team's 25-year-old pass-rusher, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dupree's price tag for 2019 comes in at a robust $9.232 million.

Dupree remains a work in progress for the Steelers. The 22nd overall pick from 2015 has failed to top six sacks in any of his first three campaigns, leaving plenty of Steelers fans frustrated with the fourth-year edge rusher.

General manager Kevin Colbert said last month the team was still pondering what to do with Dupree, saying the outside linebacker "hasn't scratched the surface yet of his potential."

Pittsburgh is essentially hoping to cash in on a breakout year from Dupree, who set a career-high with six takedowns last season but ranked 44th out of 46 qualifying players at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Remember, teams can rescind the fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury alone. The Steelers are banking on Dupree -- a player they haven't lost hope in -- turning the corner just in time.