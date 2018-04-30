Cleveland Browns pick up Damarious Randall's option

Another former first-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft class will play beyond his rookie contract.

The Browns on Monday exercised a fifth-year option on safety Damarious Randall, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Randall, who the Browns acquired on March 9 via trade with the Packers, was Green Bay's 30th overall pick in 2015. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Randall has appeared in 39 games with 30 starts on his career, totaling 144 tackles, 10 interceptions and 32 passes defensed.

Cleveland further solidified its pass defense in the recently concluded draft with the first-round selection (fourth overall) of cornerback Denzel Ward and the sixth-round pick (188th overall) of defensive back Simeon Thomas. Randall, who played corner in Green Bay, is slated to play safety in coordinator Gregg Williams' defense.