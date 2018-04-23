Curtis Conway mock draft 1.0: Browns, Jets among 5 to pick QB

Draft week is finally here. With three days to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Darnold is the cleanest QB in this class, and he has a huge upside. I like a pocket passer who has the athletic ability to move. Darnold is a prototypical quarterback.
With Eli Manning and a receiving corps that's among the league's best, adding Barkley would be a nightmare for defenses. If the Giants use him correctly, Barkley could very well be a top-five back in the NFL.
The Jets need a rookie quarterback to play sooner than the rest of the league's QB-needy teams, and I think Rosen's mentally ready to take on the challenge.
Pairing Chubb with Myles Garrett would be huge for the Browns.
The Broncos need their QB of the future, and I think they'll select Allen if he's available at No. 5. The Wyoming product doesn't have to play right away with Case Keenum in tow, but Allen could be the guy John Elway's been looking for.
The Colts need an offensive lineman and Nelson's the best player available here. He's worthy of being the sixth overall pick.
Fitzpatrick can play cornerback or safety. Anytime a team can get a quality player with that kind of versatility, it's huge. Derwin James could also be a good fit for the Bucs, but Fitzpatrick is the best option here.
Chicago needs a cornerback who can play man to man and hold his own against the receivers the Bears face in the NFC North. There's no doubt Ward is up to the challenge.
Edmunds is a freakish athlete who could play off the edge or at the second level.
Jon Gruden needs to bolster his defense and taking Smith here would be a good start.
Miami doesn't necessarily need a quarterback to play right away, but Mayfield could develop under Adam Gase and replace Ryan Tannehill as the starter in a year or two.
There's a good chance the Bills will try to trade up. If they stay put at No. 12 and pick McGlinchey, they will still be getting a solid tackle to block for LeSean McCoy and protect the QB.
Vea is perfect for the Redskins' 3-4 defense. He's a really good athlete who can play nose guard.
The Packers have several draft needs, but you can't downplay the value of a good cornerback. That's where Green Bay should start, and taking Hughes could help improve the defense immensely.
Ridley's the top receiver in this draft and would be a great complement to Larry Fitzgerald, taking pressure off the future Hall of Famer. Of all the wideouts in this class, Ridley has the best chance to become a WR1 (when Fitz retires, of course).
A big pass rusher, the 6-foot-6, 264-pound Davenport could provide a boost to an already solid Ravens defense.
I really like Payne, who could step in and make an immediate impact in Los Angeles. The Chargers don't necessarily have any glaring needs, but Payne could be part of a rotation that could do a lot of damage up front.
The Seahawks desperately need a replacement for Richard Sherman. Alexander is it.
Moore would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys following Dez Bryant's departure. Moore is a faster version of Dez and could very well develop into a much-needed No. 1 receiver.
I initially liked LSU RB Derrius Guice going to Detroit, but there's not much room in the RB room with the Lions signing LeGarrette Blount this offseason. Looking at the defensive side of the ball, Bryan could really boost a D-line in need of a tackle.
The Bengals need a ton of help on the offensive line. I could see Kolton Miller going here, but Hernandez is the better player at this point.
I initially had the Bills taking Lamar Jackson, but why would they draft a younger version of the guy they just got rid of (Tyrod Taylor)? Rudolph would be a good fit.
I really like James and think he's deserving of being a top-10 pick. The problem is that there isn't a huge demand for safeties this year, so he slides to Carolina.
Evans could be a good fit in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He's instinctive and gets off blocks extremely well.
With Adrian Clayborn and Dontari Poe exiting in free agency, the Falcons need to find some replacements for the D-line. Hurst could be a good option at No. 26.
Hurst is a perfect fit for the Saints' offense. He could open up the field for Michael Thomas and serve as another weapon for Drew Brees.
Landry can get after the passer and drop into coverage. His athletic ability also allows him to also play in the middle of the field in certain packages.
With the departures of Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson, Sutton gives the Jags a big receiver on the outside. He's particularly hard to defend inside the red zone one on one.
The Vikings don't have a glaring need heading into the draft, but you can never go wrong adding more protection for your new franchise quarterback.
Do we ever really know if Gronk is going to be able to play? Gesicki offers New England a good tight end whose speed allows him to move around and serve as a mismatch.
With Brent Celek no longer on the roster, the Eagles could use another TE to complement Zach Ertz. Goedert can serve as Celek's replacement and be another huge weapon in the middle of the field for Carson Wentz.