Bucky Brooks mock draft 4.0: Ravens pick Lamar Jackson

With two weeks to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my fourth mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.
GM John Dorsey opts for potential over production with the top pick when he selects Allen, who's a strong-armed gunslinger with an unrefined game.
The G-Men add the best "big man" in the draft when they pick Chubb to replace JPP on the edge.
The Jets land their desired franchise quarterback in this scenario, which once looked improbable.
The Browns added a runner in the offseason (Carlos Hyde), but Barkley is too good to pass up as a difference maker at the position.
It's hard to imagine GM John Elway bypassing a classic pocket passer with a high football IQ and a pro-ready game. Rosen checks off all of the boxes as a potential franchise quarterback.
The rugged interior blocker would help the Colts keep Andrew Luck upright in the pocket.
The Buccaneers' secondary needs an enforcer like James roaming between the hashes.
Despite the Bears' focus on upgrading the offense earlier this offseason, adding an electric cover corner with exceptional speed, quickness and movement skills is a top priority for Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy.
Versatile linebacker adds some sizzle to the 49ers' defense as a run-and-chase defender with crafty pass-rush skills.
Explosive sideline-to-sideline player would quickly become Khalil Mack's tag-team partner as a destructive force on the second level.
If head coach Adam Gase really wants more "alpha dogs" in the locker room, he should pick Mayfield to be his QB1 of the future. No signal-caller in the draft has as much confidence or belief in their own abilities as a leader.
Some will consider this a reach, but it's never too early to grab a franchise quarterback, right? Rudolph is a blue-collar QB with the leadership skills, intangibles and solid overall game to flourish as a QB1 in a conservative offense.
The Redskins' woes vs. the run -- the run defense ranked 32nd in the league last season -- could prompt the team to add an athletic run stopper to the lineup.
The Packers need a Swiss Army knife-like defender with a versatile skill set and a high IQ to thrive as a "Big Nickel" in Mike Pettine's scheme.
Ridley could benefit from serving as an apprentice under Larry Fitzgerald before taking over as the Cardinals' WR1.
With Joe Flacco viewed as a potential salary cap casualty in 2019, the Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and assistant head coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so the Ravens could be the perfect fit for the 2016 Heisman winner.
The Chargers need a rugged run stopper in the pipeline who can eventually take over for Brandon Mebane.
The departure of Richard Sherman leaves a huge void on the perimeter. Jackson would give the Seahawks a long, rangy cover corner with exceptional ball skills to plug into the lineup.
With Dez Bryant no longer viewed as a legitimate WR1, the Cowboys pluck Moore to handle the role as the team's top pass catcher for the next decade.
The Lions placed the franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah, but they need to find a partner or eventual replacement for him on the edge. Davenport is ultra-explosive.
The Bengals want to become a more physical offense, particularly along the frontline. Hernandez is a rugged road grader adept at moving defenders off the ball on power-based running plays.
The Bills need a shop wrecker between the tackles to create chaos at the point of attack. Hurst is a high-motor defender with exceptional hand skills and terrific body control.
Miller isn't ready to be a franchise tackle from Day 1, but his freaky athleticism and movement skills could help him reach elite status quickly as a blindside blocker for Tom Brady.
With Greg Olsen inching closer to retirement, the Panthers could pick his eventual successor in Round 1. Hurst is a polished route runner with strong hands and big-time playmaking skills that set him apart from other prospects at his position.
The former Boston College star is a natural pass rusher with the balance, body control and burst to turn the corner against elite offensive tackles.
Dan Quinn loves athletic defensive linemen with non-stop motors. Bryan fits the bill as a dynamic athlete with the size, strength and quickness to overpower blockers at the point of attack.
Surrounding Drew Brees with more playmakers is always a priority in New Orleans. Goedert would give the Saints the middle-of-the-field target they've been missing since Jimmy Graham was traded a few seasons ago.
The Steelers' defense needs to find an active playmaker in the middle to control the opponent's running game. Evans is a hard-hitting defender with outstanding instincts and diagnostic skills. Plus, he adds a little spice as a pass rusher.
The best nickel corner in the draft would be a nice addition to a secondary that already boasts the top cornerback tandem in the league with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.
The Vikings shore up the biggest weakness on their roster by adding a versatile lineman with a polished game.
The Patriots need more dynamic playmakers on their defense. The Boise State standout is an explosive athlete with the length and athleticism to play multiple spots within a hybrid scheme.
The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best player available at the bottom of the first round. McGlinchey is a rock-solid edge blocker with experience playing left and right tackle.
