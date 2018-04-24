Charles Davis mock draft 3.0: Jets pick Baker Mayfield

There's PLENTY of trade talk and proposed trades in mock drafts these days -- likely with good reason. However, my final mock of the 2018 NFL Draft is presented as the order of selections stands today.
There's more than a bit of chatter that the Browns will take Wyoming QB Josh Allen in this spot, but I'm going against the grain, and projecting Cleveland to select my top-rated passer.
"Broadway Baker" rolls off the tongue well, but more importantly, his talents fit what the Jets need. He's a QB that believes, and will get his teammates to do the same. Josh Rosen has to be strongly considered in this spot, as well.
With Barkley off the board, pairing Chubb with last year's No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, gives the Browns ultra-talented bookend pass rushers.
I know John Elway has announced he will listen to offers for this pick, but if he sticks, he gets the best pure passer in the draft. Rosen would immediately push Case Keenum for the starting job.
There has to be strong consideration for Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson here (protecting Andrew Luck is paramount), but Ward's playmaking ability wins out in the draft room.
Do-it-all type of player who will help slow down the track-star receivers in the NFC South.
The Bears cannot believe he lasted this long, but now they have the makings of an all-pro interior O-line: Cody Whitehair at C, Kyle Long at RG, and now Nelson at LG. Good move to build around second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky.
He jumps off the tape when you watch him. Run, hit, cover, and can be a very good pass rusher, as well. Very young, but his growth will be fun to watch.
Hard to pass up this instinctive tackling matching who also will be the leader of their defense.
I keep hearing the Dolphins are in the QB market.
Everyone expects the Bills to try to trade up for a QB, but in this scenario they stay put and land Jackson, who's a better version of former Buffalo starter Tyrod Taylor. Head coach Sean McDermott knows the problems that Jackson's skill set will create for a defense.
Stout, competitive, and energetic, Vea will pair nicely with last year's first-round DL, Jonathan Allen.
New defensive doordinator Mike Pettine will find plenty of ways to point this quick pass rusher at opposing quarterbacks. A CB also makes sense here for the Packers.
The Cards are QB-needy, but with the top 5 signal-callers off the board, they decide to help Sam Bradford with this big target who can run past defenders, too.
WR is a need, so local product D.J. Moore could be considered, but here's a chance to bookend LT Ronnie Stanley, and run the ball like a traditional Ravens team.
This is a surprising fall for a player who was projected as a top-five pick when we started this evaluation process. He slides a bit in part due to the early run on QBs. Despite a big need at defensive tackle, the Chargers cannot afford to pass on this versatile playmaker, as they have a need at safety, too.
The Seahawks have a few spots that need attention, but Jackson's frame and style fit Seattle's defense well. He will pair with second-year CB Shaquill Griffin as they rebuild their secondary.
A huge need for a WR here, but with Calvin Ridley off the board, the Cowboys opt for an instinctive player with good ball skills to help slow down the Eagles in the NFC East.
Has excellent movement skills, and is hard to block in the passing game. Lions need an inside pass rusher. My wild card here is a RB.
The Bengals are overhauling their OL, and need a big-time pivot to anchor the rebuild. Daniels is the best center in this draft.
His production in college was limited somewhat by a revolving door of QBs, but there are plenty in the league that believe he's the best WR in the draft.
The loss of Nate Solder was a big one, but Miller might be his doppelganger in how he plays. Plenty of athleticism on display.
Injuries limited him in 2017, but when you watch him you see quickness, footwork, toughness, and intelligence. Had a tremendous NFL Scouting Combine workout, and showed all that he was fully healthy again. Panthers need a running mate for CB James Bradberry, and Alexander will be happy to return home to Charlotte.
He battled injury in 2017, but if you buy into his 2016 tape (and I do), you see an explosive pass rusher that is craved by new head coach Mike Vrabel. He will also get some good tutoring from incumbents Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.
Plays fast, very good pass-rush skill, speed, power -- exactly the type of player head coach Dan Quinn covets. He will pair nicely with DT Grady Jarrett.
The Saints consider fortifying the defense here after it made a huge jump in 2017, but they'll love the stress that Hurst can put on a defense with his pass-catching skills. He helps open things up even more for Alvin Kamara.
I think they'll consider a safety like Justin Reid or Ronnie Harrison here, but this is a high-powered offense that likes its toys and Guice gives them another one to complement Le'Veon Bell and potentially take over for him if Bell, who received the franchise tag, and the team fail to come to a long-term agreement.
As the Jags look to build on their success of last season, a TE who can stress defenses down the middle will be a boon to QB Blake Bortles.
The Vikings' OL lost some depth in the off-season, and could use a fresh starter at guard. Few prospects had a better postseason, from the Reese's Senior Bowl through the combine, than Hernandez.
Evans makes perfect sense here. He's well-schooled coming from Alabama, and the Bill Belichick-Nick Saban connection is well-documented. He can pair with another former Crimson Tide LB, Dont'a Hightower, in the middle of New England's defense.
Yes, they signed Mike Wallace this off-season to take the top off the defense, but in an offense that features a lot of quick throws, big-bodied receivers win a lot of the battles to make those catches when they work inside in traffic. Sutton is that type of receiver.
