Maurice Jones-Drew mock draft 1.0: Browns land Lamar Jackson

With 16 days until teams are officially on the clock, here's my first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. Keep an eye out for trades -- I project three of them in Round 1.
He is the best player in the draft. Period. The Browns are in win-now mode; only adding guys who can play at a high level right now will help them do that.
Eli Manning is nearing the end of his career, which works out, given that the Giants get the top young passer in this draft.
Darnold can sit behind veteran Josh McCown until he's ready to roll. Plus, he will have a young, talented defense to help.
Teaming Chubb with Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi will make Cleveland's defensive line a problem for years to come.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. The Bills package the 12th and 22nd picks to move up and nab the guy they love: Allen, a quarterback with the arm strength to throw in all weather conditions.
Indy's O-line has been a problem for years. Nelson will be an instant starter with an attitude.
He's a physical safety with the cover skills of a cornerback. Tampa gets a jack of all trades.
With all the new weapons added in free agency, Chicago needs to protect its franchise quarterback. McGlinchey, whose college O-line coach (Harry Hiestand) is now with the Bears, will help do just that.
He gets to learn from the 49ers' marquee cornerback signing, Richard Sherman -- a player with similar size, ability and ball skills.
Smith's instincts and range are something the Raiders haven't had in recent years. He'll be the missing piece in Paul Guenther's defense.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Ward falls to No. 11 and the Packers, who are dying for a lockdown corner, make a move to get what they need.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Broncos trade down and still get their QB. Mayfield might sit early on, but he'll eventually take over because of his accuracy and ability to throw deep.
He's a sideline-to-sideline player who's fluid in coverage and adds some pass-rush ability.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS. Fitzpatrick's versatility allows him to play anywhere in the secondary and make an immediate impact.
Arizona gets a big-time player who can start at tackle or guard because of his size. Regardless of where he lines up, he makes the offensive line better.
He's an explosive pass rusher who could be Terrell Suggs' successor.
Gus Bradley's defense made huge strides throughout the 2017 season but struggled against the run. Vea allows the linebackers to run, taking pressure off the pass rushers.
Long, rangy corner who fits the mold in Seattle. Oliver can play in press or off coverage.
Dallas needs a WR2 and a guy who can eventually take over for Dez Bryant. Ridley is the most polished receiver in the draft and will do what the Cowboys need.
He's an athletic pass rusher who can learn from Ziggy Ansah and make an immediate impact for Matt Patricia's unit.
An old-school guard who can move guys around, Hernandez has the ability to anchor this rebuilding O-line.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Payne becomes an instant starter on the interior. He's great against the run and will provide inside pressure. Think Malik Jackson.
Hughes is an athletic cornerback who fits the press-man scheme of the Patriots. He can also help in the return game.
Guice is a tough, hard-nosed runner who pairs well with Christian McCaffrey. Now the Panthers have two young backs who can take pressure off Cam Newton.
He's a former wrestler with a rugged style. Phillips fits this 3-4 defense and allows others around him to be singled up.
He's a penetrating DT in the run game and a quick, explosive rusher in the pass game.
The Saints can now move Sheldon Rankins to his natural position as a 3-technique and add an explosive pass rusher opposite Cam Jordan.
He's a physical linebacker who'll provide immediate help at Pittsburgh's position of need.
The top defense in the league lost a huge piece when Aaron Colvin left in free agency. Alexander steps in and Jacksonville doesn't miss a beat.
His performance at the NFL Scouting Combine didn't help his stock, but the game tape shows Brown is a physical run blocker who flattens defensive ends.
He's an athletic tackle who will be a plug-and-play guy from the start. His length will help keep defenders away from Tom Brady.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The Browns trade up to get the fifth-year option for their QB. He gets to sit and learn behind a quarterback who has similar abilities, and he'll have a package or two in the offense as a rookie.
Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.