Jeremiah mock draft 3.0: Browns, Jets, Broncos, Bills pick QBs

With nine days to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my third mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.
There's been a lot of talk around the league about Josh Allen being the pick here, but I still believe Darnold is the safer choice and the right choice.
If the Giants are indeed determined to land a future Pro Football Hall of Famer -- GM Dave Gettleman has said he's looking for a gold-jacket guy at No. 2 -- I believe Barkley is the best choice with this pick.
Mayfield has the presence and accuracy the Jets are looking for at the QB position.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Browns took a cornerback here, but Chubb is too good to pass up. The lack of depth at edge rusher in this draft makes him the logical choice.
In this scenario, I could see the Broncos trading out of this spot, but if they stay at No. 5, Allen fits the John Elway mold at QB.
The Colts' roster is in terrible shape and that makes it tough to lock in on what they will do here. Ward is the top cover cornerback in the draft and would give Indy a nice duo at the position with Quincy Wilson.
The Bucs need to add more pieces around Jameis Winston. Nelson would be a huge asset in both the running and passing game.
Edmunds is starting to gain a lot of steam when you talk to teams around the league. It wouldn't surprise me if he were off the board before Chicago picks.
With the 49ers stating that Reuben Foster's status with the team is under "great scrutiny" in the wake of the domestic violence charges filed against him, picking Smith should be an easy decision for GM John Lynch.
Oakland is desperate for playmakers in the back end. Fitzpatrick has an ideal combination of versatility, ball skills and intelligence.
Josh Rosen could be the pick here, but Vea fits a more urgent need and he would make an immediate impact.
There's a good chance the Bills will have to trade in front of Miami to ensure they land one of the top four signal-callers, but in this scenario, one of them falls right into their lap.
This is a little early for Guice to be picked, but the Redskins lack a dynamic presence at RB and he would be a perfect fit in this offense.
The Packers need to add some punch to their edge-rush group. Davenport has impressive raw tools.
If the Cardinals don't trade up for a quarterback, they need to land a playmaker at wideout or in the secondary with this pick. Ridley is the top guy at his position.
I think the Ravens would be looking to trade back in this scenario. Hurst is a good fit for this offense, but they can probably land him 5-7 spots lower in Round 1.
This would be a dream pick for the Chargers. James is a top-10 talent in this draft and a perfect scheme fit.
Landry isn't the most physical edge defender, but he has natural pass-rushing skills.
Sutton is well-liked in personnel departments around the league and the Cowboys have a pressing need at wide receiver.
I love the way Hernandez plays the game. His physical, nasty style will fit well with the new coaching staff in Detroit.
The Bengals already added one talented offensive tackle in the offseason (Cordy Glenn), but they could use another one. McGlinchey is a Day One starter on the right side.
Vander Esch has the size, athleticism and versatility to be a playmaker in the Bills' front seven.
Evans would team up with Dont'a Hightower to give the Patriots two very explosive linebackers that can play play inside or outside.
Hughes didn't test all that well at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he plays plenty fast and adds value in the return game.
Daniels is the best center in the draft and I believe he could handle any of the three interior positions.
The Saints' offense goes to a whole new level when they have a playmaking tight end on the roster. Goedert has tremendous size and athleticism, which is a huge asset in the red zone.
I love Alexander's swag and ball skills. He can play inside or outside and he'll be ready to start from Day One.
This pick might surprise some people, but I love Chark's explosiveness and ability to track the ball down the field. He complements the run game beautifully.
The Vikings need more help for the offensive line and Wynn is incredibly consistent on tape.
The Patriots don't often draft offensive linemen in the first round, but they have a big hole to fill at the tackle position following the departure of Nate Solder.
The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best available player at this spot. Michel would be a dynamic playmaker in this offensive system.
